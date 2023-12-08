Closing Bell: Markets End Day In Positive; Sensex At 69,825.60, Nifty Above 20,950 | Image: Wikipedia (Representative)

The benchmark indices on Friday ended the week on a positive note.

The 30-share BSE Sensex was up by 303.91 points or 0.44 per cent, to close at 69,825.60. Meanwhile, the NSE Nifty, was rose by 68.25 points or 0.33 per cent to end the day at 20,969.40.

Nifty Bank gained 420.60 points or 0.90 per cent at 47,262.

From the Sensex pack, HCL Tech, JSW Steel, Infosys, HDFC Bank, and Axis Bank were among the top gainers. ITC, M&M, Bajaj Finance, Tata Motors, and Nestle India were among the laggards.

From the Nifty pack, HCL Tech, JSW Steel, LTIM, Infosys, and Apollo Hospital were among the gainers, whereas Adani Enterprises, ITC, Divis Lab, Hero MotoCorp, and M&M were amongst the losers.

Nifty50 crosses 21,000 mark during Intra-day

During trading hours, the Nifty 50 crossed the 21,000 mark for the first time, reaching a peak of 21,006.10 for a short period. The index soared by as much as 105 points in intra-day deals, setting a new record. The Nifty took 61 sessions to reach the 21,000 milestone, after reaching the 20,000 mark on September 11 this year

Meanwhile, the Sensex also reached a fresh peak of 69,893.80 during intraday trading today.

Market on Friday morning

The markets opened higher on Friday with Sensex at 69,654.24, up by 132.55 points and Nifty was at 20,943.85 with a jump of 42.70 points. Nifty Bank in the morning session was trading higher at 46,889.35, up by 47.95 points or 0.10 percent.

Market this week

The market registered its most substantial weekly increase since July 2022, with gains for the sixth consecutive session, marking the longest winning streak in three years. Both the Sensex and Nifty surged by more than 3 percent each, while the Nifty bank saw a gain of over 5 percent. Additionally, the Mid-cap Index soared by over 2 percent, concluding the week with its sixth consecutive weekly gain.