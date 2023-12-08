Opening Bell: Markets In Green; Sensex At 69,654.24, Nifty Above 20,900 | File

The markets opened higher on Friday with Sensex at 69,654.24, up by 132.55 points and Nifty was at 20,943.85 with a jump of 42.70 points.

Nifty Bank in the morning session was trading higher at 46,889.35, up by 47.95 points or 0.10 percent.

From Sensex pack, NTPC, PowerGrid, IndusInd Bank, Asian Paints, and Nestle India were the major gainers in the morning session whereas Sun Pharma, Titan, SBI, ICICI Bank, and Bajaj Finserv were among the major losers.

Markets on Thursday

The market on Thursday ended the day on a negative note. The 30-share BSE Sensex was down by 132.04 points or 0.19 per cent, to close at 69,521.69. Meanwhile, the NSE Nifty, was down by 36.55 points or 0.17 per cent to end the day at 20,901.15. Nifty Bank gained 6.85 points or 0.01 per cent at 46,841.40.

Global markets

The US stock market on Thursday ended on a higher note. The Nasdaq Composite surged by 1.37 percent to reach 14,339.99 points, whereas the Dow Jones Industrial Average increased by 0.18 percent to reach 36,117.57 points.

Asian markets are trading higher on Friday. The Japan's Nikkei 225 is down by 428.02 points, reaching 32,430.29. Hong Kong's Hang Seng is up by 27.55 points, currently standing at 16,373.44, while South Korea's KOSPI surges 19.58 points, reaching 2,511.65. Additionally, Gifty Nifty stands at 21,084, flat by 3 points.

Oil prices

On Friday, the oil price were trading higher, Brent crude futures climbed 68 cents, marking a 0.9 percent increase to US dollar 74.73 per barrel at 0136 GMT, while U.S. West Texas Intermediate crude futures saw a 0.9 percent rise as well, gaining 64 cents to reach US dollar 69.98 per barrel

Rupee

The Indian Rupee opened flat at 83.35 against the US dollar in early trade on Friday