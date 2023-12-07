 Closing Bell: Markets End Day In Red; Sensex At 69,521.69, Nifty Below 20,950
e-Paper Get App
HomeBusinessClosing Bell: Markets End Day In Red; Sensex At 69,521.69, Nifty Below 20,950

Closing Bell: Markets End Day In Red; Sensex At 69,521.69, Nifty Below 20,950

From the Sensex pack, PowerGrid, UltraTech Cement, NTPC, Titan, and Maruti were among the top gainers. Bharti Airtel, Hindustan Unilever, Tata Steel, ITC, and LT were among the laggards.

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Thursday, December 07, 2023, 03:35 PM IST
article-image
Closing Bell: Markets End Day In Red; Sensex At 69,521.69, Nifty Below 20,950 | Image: Wikipedia (Representative)

The market on Thursday ended the day on a negative note.

The 30-share BSE Sensex was down by 132.04 points or 0.19 per cent, to close at 69,521.69. Meanwhile, the NSE Nifty, was down by 36.55 points or 0.17 per cent to end the day at 20,901.15.

Nifty Bank gained 6.85 points or 0.01 per cent at 46,841.40.

From the Sensex pack, PowerGrid, UltraTech Cement, NTPC, Titan, and Maruti were among the top gainers. Bharti Airtel, Hindustan Unilever, Tata Steel, ITC, and LT were among the laggards.

From the Nifty pack, Adani Ports, PowerGrid, UltraTech Cement, Cipla, and NTPC were the major gainers whereas Bharti airtel, Hindustan Unilever, Apollo Hospital, ONGC, and Tata Steel were among the losers.

Markets on Thursday morning

The markets opened lower on Thursday with Sensex at 69,446.03, down by 207.70 points, and Nifty at 20,878.75, down by 58.95 points. Nifty Bank in the morning session was trading lower at 46,576.15, up by 258.40 points or 0.55 per cent.

Read Also
Opening Bell: Markets In Red; Sensex At 69,446.03, Nifty Below 20,900
article-image

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Closing Bell: Markets End Day In Red; Sensex At 69,521.69, Nifty Below 20,950

Closing Bell: Markets End Day In Red; Sensex At 69,521.69, Nifty Below 20,950

Pencil-maker DOMS Industries' Rs 1,200 cr IPO to open on Dec 13

Pencil-maker DOMS Industries' Rs 1,200 cr IPO to open on Dec 13

Paytm Shares Drop 18% After Shift To Larger Loans, Slowing Loans Below ₹50,000

Paytm Shares Drop 18% After Shift To Larger Loans, Slowing Loans Below ₹50,000

Tata Motors Partners With HDFC Bank For Commercial Vehicle Financing

Tata Motors Partners With HDFC Bank For Commercial Vehicle Financing

Levying Border Adjustment Tax To Meet Green Commitments Morally Wrong, Says Finance Minister Nirmala...

Levying Border Adjustment Tax To Meet Green Commitments Morally Wrong, Says Finance Minister Nirmala...