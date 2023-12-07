Closing Bell: Markets End Day In Red; Sensex At 69,521.69, Nifty Below 20,950 | Image: Wikipedia (Representative)

The market on Thursday ended the day on a negative note.

The 30-share BSE Sensex was down by 132.04 points or 0.19 per cent, to close at 69,521.69. Meanwhile, the NSE Nifty, was down by 36.55 points or 0.17 per cent to end the day at 20,901.15.

Nifty Bank gained 6.85 points or 0.01 per cent at 46,841.40.

From the Sensex pack, PowerGrid, UltraTech Cement, NTPC, Titan, and Maruti were among the top gainers. Bharti Airtel, Hindustan Unilever, Tata Steel, ITC, and LT were among the laggards.

From the Nifty pack, Adani Ports, PowerGrid, UltraTech Cement, Cipla, and NTPC were the major gainers whereas Bharti airtel, Hindustan Unilever, Apollo Hospital, ONGC, and Tata Steel were among the losers.

Markets on Thursday morning

The markets opened lower on Thursday with Sensex at 69,446.03, down by 207.70 points, and Nifty at 20,878.75, down by 58.95 points. Nifty Bank in the morning session was trading lower at 46,576.15, up by 258.40 points or 0.55 per cent.