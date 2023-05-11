SpiceJet geared up to boost fleet & expand network; no question of filing insolvency: Chairman, Ajay Singh

SpiceJet Chairman and MD Ajay Singh | PTI

SpiceJet has initiated the process of reviving its grounded fleet with the $50 million funds received by the airline from the government’s Emergency Credit Line Guarantee Scheme (ECLGS) and internal cash accruals, the company announced through an exchange filing.

In view of the recent developments in the Indian aviation market, the airline has categorically stated that it has no plans whatsoever to file for insolvency. We want to scotch any speculation that may have arisen due to the filing by another airline. The airline is firmly focused on its business and remains in active talks with investors to raise funds.

“There is absolutely no question of filing for insolvency. Any rumour regarding the same is completely baseless. We are focused firmly on reviving our grounded fleet and getting more and more planes back into the air. Work on this front has already begun and the Company is using the $50 million ECLGS funds and our own cash,” said Ajay Singh, Chairman and Managing Director, SpiceJet.

“We have a great relationship with all our partners. Our lessors have supported us through the thick and thin and continue to do so and we are grateful for their support and confidence.”

SpiceJet to revive 25 grounded aircrafts

SpiceJet had last week announced plans to revive 25 grounded aircraft that will help it capitalise and make the most of the upcoming peak travel season.