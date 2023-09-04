SpiceJet Allots Equity Shares And Warrants On A Preferential Basis | Wikimedia Commons

SpiceJet Limited on Monday announced that the the allotment committee of the Board of Directors of the Company at its meeting held today has, inter-alia, considered and approved equity shares and warrants on a preferential basis, the company announced through an exchange filing.

The equity shares and warrants on a preferential basis were considered and approved following items:

(a) Allotment of 3,41,72,000 equity shares of the face value of Rs 10 each at an issue price of Rs 29.84 each on preferential basis to Spice Healthcare Private Limited (an entity under ‘promoter group’).

(b) Allotment of 13,15,00,000 warrants, having option to apply for and be allotted equivalent number of equity shares of the face value of Rs 10 each at an issue price of Rs 29.84 each on preferential basis to Spice Healthcare Private Limited (an entity under ‘promoter group’).

(c) Allotment of 4,81,23,186 equity shares of the face value of Rs 10 each at an issue price of Rs 48.00 each on preferential basis to following aircraft lessors consequent upon conversion of their existing outstanding dues aggregating to Rs 2,30,99,12,928.

SpiceJet Limited shares

The shares of SpiceJet Limited on Monday at 3:30pm IST were at Rs 31.12, up by 0.37 percent.

