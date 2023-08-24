Delhi High Court Rejects SpiceJet Plea In Arbitral Case; Likely To Approach SC | Image: SpiceJet (Representative)

Delhi High court on Thursday refused to stay a 2018 arbitral award that had asked SpiceJet airline to refund former promoter Kalanithi Maran 5.79 billion rupees, along with interest.

The bench comprising of Yashwant Varma and Justice Dharmesh Sharma has sent a notice to Maran in response to a petition filed by SpiceJet. This petition challenges the interest amount that is required to be paid according to the arbitral award.

On Wednesday, SpiceJet and its promoter Ajay Singh approached the Delhi High Court challenging a single-judge order upholding an arbitral award asking them to refund Rs 579 crore plus interest to media baron Kalanithi Maran.

Back in February 2015, Kalanithi Maran, who was associated with the Sun Network, and his investment entity, Kal Airways, undertook the transfer of their 58.46 percent ownership in SpiceJet to Ajay Singh for a nominal amount of Rs 2 along with Rs 1,500 crore debt liability, after the airline was grounded due to a severe cash crunch.

Ajay Singh, who first co-founders of the airline and currently serves as its chairman and managing director, became the recipient of this stake transfer.

Under the terms of the agreement, Maran and Kal Airways stated that they had paid SpiceJet a sum of Rs 679 crore in exchange for the issuance of warrants and preference shares. However, Maran approached the Delhi High Court in 2017, alleging SpiceJet had neither issued convertible warrants and preference shares nor returning the money.