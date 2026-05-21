Spencer’s Retail Posts 5.9% Growth In Q4 Revenue, Annual Loss Stays Elevated As Sales Decline In FY26

Spencer’s Retail reported 5.9 percent growth in Q4 FY26 revenue to Rs 436.1 crore. | Representative Image

Mumbai: Spencer’s Retail Limited reported consolidated revenue from operations of Rs 436.1 crore in Q4 FY26, up 5.9 percent from Rs 411.9 crore in the corresponding quarter last year.

The company’s net loss narrowed 4.1 percent year-on-year to Rs 65.6 crore from Rs 68.4 crore a year ago. Total income for the quarter rose to Rs 445.4 crore compared to Rs 423.1 crore in Q4 FY25.

However, on a sequential basis, revenue declined from Rs 502.9 crore in Q3 FY26, reflecting slower quarterly sales momentum.

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Sequential And Annual Growth

Spencer’s Retail reported a pre-tax loss of Rs 65.6 crore in Q4 FY26 against a loss of Rs 58.4 crore in Q3 FY26 and Rs 68.5 crore in Q4 FY25.

Employee benefit expenses declined sequentially to Rs 31.9 crore from Rs 35.2 crore in the previous quarter, while finance costs increased slightly to Rs 44.8 crore.

Other expenses also reduced to Rs 57.3 crore from Rs 64.7 crore in Q3 FY26. Total expenses stood at Rs 511.1 crore during the quarter compared to Rs 562.6 crore in Q3 FY26.

What Drove The Numbers?

The company said it continued cost reduction initiatives and discontinued low-margin stores during the year. Spencer’s Retail also focused on selected geographies while scaling down operations in South and NCR regions.

The company noted that these operational changes had affected earlier-year comparisons. Basic earnings per share stood at a negative Rs 7.28 in Q4 FY26 compared with negative Rs 7.59 in Q4 FY25. The company operates in a single business segment of organised retail.

Full-Year Performance

For FY26, Spencer’s Retail reported consolidated revenue from operations of Rs 1,800 crore, down 9.8 percent from Rs 1,995 crore in FY25.

Net loss widened slightly to Rs 249.3 crore from Rs 246.4 crore in the previous financial year. Total expenses declined to Rs 2,075 crore from Rs 2,345 crore in FY25.

The company said it has access to unutilised bank credit lines and additional promoter support to manage liquidity requirements. Separately, the board approved grant of 2.49 lakh employee stock options under its ESOP scheme.

Disclaimer: This report is based on audited financial results filed by the company and does not constitute investment advice.