Synergy Green Reports 5.8% Revenue Decline, Swings To Loss In Q4

Synergy Green’s Q4 FY26 consolidated revenue from operations fell to Rupees 91.8 crore, while profit swung to a net loss of Rupees 1.5 crore. |

Mumbai: Synergy Green Industries Limited reported consolidated revenue from operations of Rupees 91.8 crore for Q4 FY26, down 5.8 percent from Rupees 97.5 crore in Q4 FY25. The company posted a net loss of Rupees 1.5 crore, compared with a profit of Rupees 3.8 crore in the year-ago quarter. Sequentially, revenue fell 23 percent from Rupees 119.0 crore in Q3 FY26, while profit also moved into a loss from Rupees 0.4 crore in the previous quarter.

Sequential And Annual Growth

Total income stood at Rupees 93.2 crore in Q4 FY26, compared with Rupees 123.4 crore in Q3 FY26 and Rupees 97.9 crore in Q4 FY25. Total expenses increased 3.9 percent year-on-year to Rupees 93.8 crore from Rupees 90.2 crore. Profit before tax moved to a loss of Rupees 1.2 crore, against a profit of Rupees 7.7 crore a year earlier. Finance costs rose to Rupees 6.7 crore, while depreciation and amortisation expense stood at Rupees 5.5 crore.

What Drove The Numbers

The filing did not provide management commentary on demand or pricing. It said the company operates in one segment: manufacturing of metal castings. The results included an exceptional item related to the new Labour Codes. The company assessed an increase in gratuity liability of Rupees 0.6 crore and leave liability of Rupees 0.1 crore, and presented the impact as a non-recurring exceptional item. Basic and diluted EPS for Q4 FY26 stood at a loss of Rupees 0.96.

Full-Year Performance

For FY26, consolidated revenue from operations stood at Rupees 366.4 crore, up 1.1 percent from Rupees 362.3 crore in FY25. Net profit fell 72 percent to Rupees 4.7 crore from Rupees 16.9 crore. Profit before tax declined to Rupees 7.6 crore from Rupees 25.0 crore. The board did not recommend any equity dividend for FY26, but recommended a Rupees 10 per share dividend on 10 percent redeemable cumulative preference shares, subject to member approval.

Disclaimer: This report is based on audited financial results filed by the company and does not constitute investment advice.