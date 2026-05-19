United Foodbrands Reports 23% Revenue Growth, Net Loss Narrows 27% In Q4

United Foodbrands’ Q4 FY26 consolidated revenue from operations rose 23 percent YoY to Rupees 360.4 crore. |

Mumbai: United Foodbrands Limited, formerly known as Barbeque-Nation Hospitality Limited, reported consolidated revenue from operations of Rupees 360.4 crore for Q4 FY26, up 23 percent from Rupees 292.8 crore in Q4 FY25. Net loss narrowed to Rupees 15.1 crore from Rupees 20.6 crore a year earlier. Sequentially, revenue declined 4.3 percent from Rupees 376.6 crore in Q3 FY26, while net loss widened from Rupees 7.7 crore in the previous quarter.

Sequential And Annual Growth

Total income stood at Rupees 363.5 crore in Q4 FY26, compared with Rupees 378.3 crore in Q3 FY26 and Rupees 296.1 crore in Q4 FY25. EBITDA rose 1.3 percent year-on-year to Rupees 57.5 crore from Rupees 56.7 crore. Total expenses increased 28 percent to Rupees 306.0 crore from Rupees 239.5 crore. Loss before tax narrowed to Rupees 13.8 crore from Rupees 16.5 crore a year earlier. Finance costs stood at Rupees 22.6 crore, while depreciation and amortisation expense was Rupees 48.6 crore.

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What Drove The Numbers

The company said the group operates in only one segment, the restaurant business. Geographically, India's revenue stood at Rupees 326.8 crore in Q4 FY26, compared with Rupees 266.4 crore in Q4 FY25. Overseas revenue rose to Rupees 33.6 crore from Rupees 26.4 crore. The filing also said the company changed its name from Barbeque-Nation Hospitality Limited to United Foodbrands Limited with effect from September 18, 2025. Basic and diluted loss per share stood at Rupees 3.43.

Full-Year Performance

For FY26, consolidated revenue from operations stood at Rupees 1,339 crore, up 8.6percent from Rupees 1,233 crore in FY25. Net loss widened to Rupees 61.9 crore from Rupees 27.0 crore. EBITDA declined 8.5 percent to Rupees 207.8 crore from Rupees 227.2 crore. The company said Willow Gourmet became a subsidiary on June 30, 2025. It also added new step-down subsidiaries in Thailand and Qatar during the year.

Disclaimer: This report is based on audited financial results filed by the company and does not constitute investment advice.