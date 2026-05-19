Gayatri Bioorganics Q4 Net Loss Widens 141%, Revenue From Operations Nil

Gayatri Bioorganics’ Q4 FY26 revenue from operations remained nil, while net loss widened 141 percent YoY to Rupees 0.4 crore. |

Mumbai: Gayatri Bioorganics Limited reported standalone revenue from operations of Rupees 0.0 crore for Q4 FY26, unchanged from Q4 FY25 and Q3 FY26. The company posted a net loss of Rupees 0.4 crore for the March quarter, compared with a loss of Rupees 0.2 crore in Q4 FY25. This means the quarterly loss widened 141 percent year-on-year. Sequentially, the loss widened 94 percent from Rupees 0.2 crore in Q3 FY26.

Sequential And Annual Growth

The company reported no other income in Q4 FY26, Q3 FY26, or Q4 FY25. Total expenses stood at Rupees 0.4 crore in Q4 FY26, compared with Rupees 0.2 crore in both Q3 FY26 and Q4 FY25. Profit before tax was a loss of Rupees 0.4 crore, against a loss of Rupees 0.2 crore in the previous quarter and the year-ago quarter. There was no tax expense reported for the quarter.

What Drove The Numbers

The filing did not give management commentary on business drivers. The statement shows employee benefit expenses of Rupees 0.02 crore, finance cost of Rupees 0.1 crore, and other expenses of Rupees 0.3 crore in Q4 FY26. The company said it does not have more than one segment, so segment disclosure is not applicable. It also said the financial statements were prepared on a going concern basis, based on a comfort letter from the promoters.

Full-Year Performance

For FY26, Gayatri Bioorganics reported revenue from operations of Rupees 0.0 crore, unchanged from FY25. Net loss widened 53 percent to Rupees 1.1 crore from Rupees 0.7 crore. Total expenses also rose 53 percent to Rupees 1.1 crore from Rupees 0.7 crore. Finance cost increased to Rupees 0.4 crore from Rupees 0.3 crore. The company’s cash flow statement showed net cash used in operating activities of Rupees 0.7 crore for FY26.

Disclaimer: This report is based on audited financial results filed by the company and does not constitute investment advice.