Digicontent Reports 3.3% Revenue Growth, PAT Falls 86% In Q4

Digicontent’s Q4 FY26 consolidated revenue from operations rose 3.3 percent YoY to Rupees 118.4 crore, while PAT fell 86 percent to Rupees 0.9 crore. |

Mumbai: Digicontent Limited reported consolidated revenue from operations of Rupees 118.4 crore for Q4 FY26, up 3.3 percent from Rupees 114.5 crore in Q4 FY25. Profit after tax fell 86 percent year-on-year to Rupees 0.9 crore from Rupees 6.2 crore. Sequentially, revenue declined 7.6 percent from Rupees 128.1 crore in Q3 FY26. The company, however, moved back to profit from a loss of Rupees 7.3 crore in the previous quarter.

Sequential And Annual Growth

Total income stood at Rupees 119.2 crore in Q4 FY26, compared with Rupees 129.4 crore in Q3 FY26 and Rupees 116.8 crore in Q4 FY25. Profit before tax was Rupees 2.2 crore, down 77 percent year-on-year, but better than the loss before tax of Rupees 8.7 crore in Q3 FY26. Total expenses rose 9.1 percent year-on-year to Rupees 117.0 crore. EBITDA declined 51 percent to Rupees 7.5 crore from Rupees 15.4 crore.

What Drove The Numbers

The company said the group is engaged in the “Entertainment & Digital Innovation Business” and has no other reportable segment under Ind AS 108. Other expenses rose to Rupees 54.4 crore in Q4 FY26 from Rupees 46.6 crore in Q4 FY25. Employee benefit expense also increased to Rupees 57.2 crore from Rupees 54.8 crore. Basic and diluted EPS for Q4 FY26 stood at Rupees 0.15 each, compared with Rupees 1.07 in Q4 FY25.

Full-Year Performance

For FY26, consolidated revenue from operations stood at Rupees 489 crore, up 10 percent from Rupees 443 crore in FY25. PAT declined 97 percent to Rupees 0.8 crore from Rupees 24.3 crore. EBITDA fell 38 percent to Rupees 40.6 crore.

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The company recorded an exceptional loss of Rupees 15.9 crore linked to the notified Labour Codes, including gratuity and long-term compensated absences. The board also noted the resignation of Company Secretary Manu Chaudhary and approved Shubham Jain’s appointment.

Disclaimer: This report is based on audited financial results filed by the company and does not constitute investment advice.