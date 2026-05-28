SpaceX, OpenAI IPO Buzz May Boost Indian US Investments, Nasdaq Returns And AI Craze Drive Interest

Upcoming public listings of major global technology companies such as SpaceX, OpenAI and Anthropic are expected to increase investments by Indian retail investors in US equities.

According to a report by Moneycontrol, fintech and broking firms offering global investing services are already seeing strong investor interest in these companies.

Platforms Report Sharp Growth

Investment platform smallcase said it expects fivefold growth in global investing activity because of the strong pipeline of US IPOs.

The company recently launched US investing through GIFT City. Founder Vasanth Kamath said investors are showing strong interest in sectors like artificial intelligence and space technology.

Meanwhile, INDmoney said searches related to SpaceX have increased ten times on its platform.

HDFC Securities also reported rising interest in global investing. CEO Dhiraj Relli said the company grew 80 percent over the last year and expects the momentum to continue.

Upcoming IPOs Creating Excitement

Reports suggest that SpaceX may launch its IPO as early as June 12. The company is expected to target around $75 billion in fundraising at a valuation of nearly $1.75 trillion. If it happens, it could become one of the biggest stock market listings ever.

OpenAI and Anthropic are also expected to launch their IPOs later this year, although official dates have not yet been announced.

Indian investors cannot directly participate in these IPOs before listing. However, those with US brokerage accounts can buy and sell these stocks once trading starts in the American market.

AI And Space Themes Attract Investors

Experts say Indian investors are becoming more interested in US markets because they offer exposure to sectors not easily available in India.

Artificial intelligence, space technology, electric vehicles, cloud computing and semiconductor companies are among the biggest attractions.

The report also said the Nasdaq index has delivered nearly 40 percent returns over the past year despite global economic challenges.

GIFT City Route Gains Attention

The GIFT City route has also made global investing easier for Indians. It offers lower transaction costs and easier access to international markets.

However, investments above Rs 10 lakh attract 20 percent tax collected at source, which can later be adjusted against tax liability.