Entry-Level White-Collar Jobs May Not Exist In Five Years, Says Anthropic Ceo Dario Amodei |

Anthropic CEO Dario Amodei, has said out loud what many in the tech industry have only been whispering. AI could wipe out a significant chunk of entry-level white-collar jobs and it could happen within the next one to five years.

Speaking in an interview with Fox News, Amodei did not sugarcoat it. The technology, he said, has moved faster than almost anyone anticipated. Two years ago, AI systems were performing at roughly the level of a smart high school student. Today, they are approaching, what you might expect from a college-educated professional.

Who is most at risk?

Amodei pointed specifically to roles that involve a lot of routine cognitive work, the kind of tasks that make up the bulk of an entry-level job. Think summarising long documents, compiling reports, formatting data, writing standard emails. These are the jobs that fresh graduates take to get a foot in the door. According to Amodei, those doors are quietly closing.

Industries he flagged as especially vulnerable: finance, consulting and tech. Ironically, the same sector that built these tools may be among the first to feel their weight.

He said that many leaders in the industry privately share his concerns, but that this hasn't been communicated clearly enough to the public or to governments. That disconnect, he suggested, is dangerous. People are not preparing, because they don't yet know what's coming.

Even if major American companies chose to slow down their AI development, other countries, China chief among them, would simply accelerate. Nations are in a strategic and economic race with AI at its centre, and no single country is in a position to pause it unilaterally.

His point was not to cause panic, but to be realistic: this train has left the station.

What should governments actually do?

Rather than just issuing warnings and walking away, Amodei outlined some concrete steps he believes governments and companies should take. These include actively tracking how AI is affecting employment, and investing in education that helps workers learn to use AI as a tool rather than be replaced by it.

He also raised the possibility of taxing AI companies as a way to offset some of the economic damage automation may cause. And he mentioned that Anthropic itself is working on an index specifically designed to measure AI's impact on the economy.