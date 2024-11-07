 S&P 500, Nasdaq & Dow Jones Rallies To Record High As Donald Trump Triumphs White House
e-Paper Get App
HomeBusinessS&P 500, Nasdaq & Dow Jones Rallies To Record High As Donald Trump Triumphs White House

S&P 500, Nasdaq & Dow Jones Rallies To Record High As Donald Trump Triumphs White House

The S&P 500 had its best day in almost two years with a 2.5 per cent gain. Former president Donald Trump has won the election, which led a rally on Wall Street.

Vikrant DUpdated: Thursday, November 07, 2024, 12:26 PM IST
article-image

As investors placed wagers on the potential effects of Donald Trump's return to the White House on the global economy, the U.S. stock market, banks, Elon Musk's Tesla, and bitcoin all surged higher on Wednesday. The renewable energy sector and possibly anyone concerned about rising inflation are among the losers the market perceives.

S&P 500

The S&P 500 had its best day in almost two years with a 2.5 per cent gain. Former president Donald Trump has won the election, which led a rally on Wall Street. S&P 500 was showing enthusiasm after Republican’s victory zooming about 2.53 per cent amounting to 146.28 points on the New York Stock Exchange, propelling the index to a new all time high level of 5,936.14 points.

The index rang the opening bell at 5,864.89 points which was a 1.42 per cent surge at opening bell level, the S&P 500 concluded at 5,929.04 points after record breaking rally on the bourses.

FPJ Shorts
'Mujhe Tumhara Cold Treatment Bardash Nahi Horaha Tha': Kashish Kapoor FINALLY Confronts Digvijay Rathee In Bigg Boss 18, Accepts Wronging Him In Splitsvilla
'Mujhe Tumhara Cold Treatment Bardash Nahi Horaha Tha': Kashish Kapoor FINALLY Confronts Digvijay Rathee In Bigg Boss 18, Accepts Wronging Him In Splitsvilla
SC Orders Liquidation Of Jet Airways; Says Resolution Plan No Longer Capable Of Implementation
SC Orders Liquidation Of Jet Airways; Says Resolution Plan No Longer Capable Of Implementation
Girl Dramatically Denies To Share Chocolate Ice Cream With Her Dad; Mom Records Moment In Viral Video
Girl Dramatically Denies To Share Chocolate Ice Cream With Her Dad; Mom Records Moment In Viral Video
Shah Rukh Khan Receives Death Threat, Case Registered In Mumbai Against Caller From Raipur
Shah Rukh Khan Receives Death Threat, Case Registered In Mumbai Against Caller From Raipur

Nasdaq Composite

The tech heavy index containing top tech companies, including the magnificent seven companies like Apple, Amazon, Alphabet, and Microsoft, all aforementioned companies, pushed the Nasdaq composite to an all-time high level of 19,000.50 points after hitting the opening bell at 18,772.76 points, zooming 1.8 per cent compared to the closing level of the previous trading session, which stood at 18,439.17 points.

The Nasdaq composite increased 2.95 per cent, on the vote counting day, which resulted in Donald Trump triumphing in election over Kamala Harris, making the traders happy about further rally extending in tech sector and companies across the globe, which further propelled the index and concluded the index at 18,983.46 points with a 2.95 per cent jump amounting to 544.29 points.

Dow Jones Industrial Average

The Dow Jones Industrial Average jumped 3.6 per cent amounting to 1,508 points. Dow jones also saw the rally extending after Trump’s Victory in the Race to the white house. The index rocketed up to a new record level of 43,778.78 points after smashing the opening bell with a surge of 1.48 per cent amounting to 628.58 points.

The dow jones industrial average shot up to all time high level of 43,778.78 points to conclude at high level of 43,727.80 points on the US bourses.

Reasons behind rally

The market was driven higher by bank stocks, partly due to expectations that a more robust economy would result in more consumers taking out loans and repaying them with interest. A Republican White House's promise of relaxed regulation also served as a rallying cry.

Investors also believe that Trump's policies, especially tariffs, which can raise the cost-of-living expenses for American households, will probably contribute to future inflation.A decline in immigration may also result in a shortage of workers for employers, which might compel them to increase worker wages more quickly and drive up inflation.

Read Also
146 Companies To Post Q2 Results Along With RVNL, Indian Hotels, NHPC, Escorts Kubota & Trent
article-image

Historically, the U.S. stock market has risen regardless of the party that wins the presidency, with Democrats seeing larger average gains since 1945. However, investors are increasing their wagers on the effects of Trump's preferred higher tariffs, lower tax rates, and less regulation, which could result in significant changes to the industries that are currently winning and losing.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

SC Orders Liquidation Of Jet Airways; Says Resolution Plan No Longer Capable Of Implementation

SC Orders Liquidation Of Jet Airways; Says Resolution Plan No Longer Capable Of Implementation

Sensex & Nifty Drown In Red After Rallying On Wednesday Post Trump's Victory In US Elections

Sensex & Nifty Drown In Red After Rallying On Wednesday Post Trump's Victory In US Elections

Apollo Hospital Shares Surge Almost 8% On NSE After PAT Rockets 63% In Q2 FY25

Apollo Hospital Shares Surge Almost 8% On NSE After PAT Rockets 63% In Q2 FY25

IAA's 'Voice of Change' Third Edition Summit To Be Held At The Google HQ In Gurgaon On 11th...

IAA's 'Voice of Change' Third Edition Summit To Be Held At The Google HQ In Gurgaon On 11th...

S&P 500, Nasdaq & Dow Jones Rallies To Record High As Donald Trump Triumphs White House

S&P 500, Nasdaq & Dow Jones Rallies To Record High As Donald Trump Triumphs White House