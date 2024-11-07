146 Companies To Post Q2 Results Along With RVNL, Indian Hotels, NHPC, Escorts Kubota & Trent

The Q2 earnings season is underway in full swing; till now, companies from various sectors have already declared their Q2 results. Today there will be 146 companies that are scheduled to post their quarterly financial results for the quarter ended on September 30.

Today's long list of companies posting Q2 results includes fashion retailer Aditya Birla Fashion and Retail, BEML land assets, diesel and gas engine manufacturer Cummins India, agri machinery manufacturing escorts Kubota, key FMCG player Emami, and state-owned oil and gas exploration mammoth Gujarat State Petroleum Corp.

Kitchen appliances giant Hawkins cookers, paint manufacturing company Indigo Paints, hotel and hospitality arm of Tata Group Indian Hotel, engineering and construction PSU Ircon International, hydropower generation company NHPC, rail development PSU RVNL, and fashion and lifestyle arm of Tata Group Trent Ltd. are also scheduled to declare their Q2 results today.

Full list of companies posting Q2 results

21st Century Management Services Ltd.

Saven Technologies Ltd.

Aavas Financiers Ltd.

Abbott India Ltd.

Aditya Birla Fashion And Retail Ltd.

Abirami Financial Services (India) Ltd.

Allcargo Gati Ltd.

Aditya Spinners Ltd.

Amba Enterprises Ltd.

Agi Greenpac Ltd.

A.K. Capital Services Ltd.

Akzo Nobel India Ltd.

Alan Scott Industries Ltd.

Amarjothi Spinning Mills Ltd.

Aplab Ltd.

Alembic Pharmaceuticals Ltd.

Arcee Industries Ltd.

Arihant Capital Markets Ltd.

Astral Ltd.

Athena Constructions Ltd.

ATN International Ltd.

Bajaj Electricals Ltd.

Bervin Investment & Leasing Ltd.

BFL Asset Finvest Ltd.

Bhagwati Autocast Ltd.

BEML Land Assets Ltd.

BNR Udyog Ltd.

Caplin Point Laboratories Ltd.

Carysil Ltd.

Century Enka Ltd.

Clean Science And Technology Ltd.

Cummins India Ltd.

Dhanalaxmi Roto Spinners Ltd.

Disa India Ltd.

Dynavision Ltd.

Emami Ltd.

Emami Paper Mills Ltd.

Emcure Pharmaceuticals Ltd.

Emmessar Biotech & Nutrition Ltd.

Enkei Wheels (India) Ltd.

Epic Energy Ltd.

Escorts Kubota Ltd.

Eurotex Industries & Exports Ltd.

Evans Electric Ltd.

Gretex Corporate Services Ltd.

Great Eastern Shipping Co. Ltd.

GMM Pfaudler Ltd.

Goldiam International Ltd.

G R Infraprojects Ltd.

Gujarat State Petronet Ltd.

Gujarat Alkalies & Chemicals Ltd.

Gujarat State Financial Corporation

Happy Forgings Ltd.

Hawkins Cookers Ltd.

Hind Commerce Ltd.

HIL Ltd.

Hindustan Fluorocarbons Ltd.

Hisar Metal Industries Ltd.

Imagicaaworld Entertainment Ltd.

Indian Metals & Ferro Alloys Ltd.

Insolation Energy Ltd.

Indergiri Finance Ltd.

Indian Hotels Co. Ltd.

India Glycols Ltd.

Inditrade Capital Ltd.

Indigo Paints Ltd.

Innova Captab Ltd.

Ircon International Ltd.

ITD Cementation India Ltd.

Jagran Prakashan Ltd.

Jyotirgamya Enterprises Ltd.

Jiya Eco Products Ltd.

Jost's Engineering Co. Ltd.

Kalpa Commercial Ltd.

Kennametal India Ltd.

Khoobsurat Ltd.

Knowledge Marine & Engineering Works Ltd.

Kuber Udyog Ltd.

LGB Forge Ltd.

Linde India Ltd.

Lupin Ltd.

Mahindra & Mahindra Ltd.

Magna Electro Castings Ltd.

Mangal Credit And Fincorp Ltd.

MMTC Ltd.

MoldTek Technologies Ltd.

MoldTek Packaging Ltd.

Navneet Education Ltd.

NCC Ltd.

Nelcast Ltd.

NHPC Ltd.

Nitin Spinners Ltd.

NRB Bearings Ltd.

Oil Country Tubular Ltd.

Om Infra Ltd.

Organic Recycling Systems Ltd.

Oseaspre Consultants Ltd.

Oswal Yarns Ltd.

Page Industries Ltd.

Perfectpac Ltd.

Prince Pipes And Fittings Ltd.

Restile Ceramics Ltd.

RHI Magnesita India Ltd.

Rich Universe Network Ltd.

Rolex Rings Ltd.

RPG Life Sciences Ltd.

Riddhi Steel And Tube Ltd.

Rubfila International Ltd.

Rail Vikas Nigam Ltd.

Sab Industries Ltd.

Sodhani Academy Of Fintech Enablers Ltd.

Sanofi India Ltd.

Shree Karthik Papers Ltd.

Shree Rama MultiTech Ltd.

Shreenath Investments Co. Ltd.

Shreyans Industries Ltd.

Shyam Metalics And Energy Ltd.

Standard Industries Ltd.

Smartlink Holdings Ltd.

Sri Chakra Cement Ltd.

Stanpacks (India) Ltd.

Stanrose Mafatlal Investments and Finance Ltd.

Stellant Securities (India) Ltd.

South India Paper Mills Ltd.

Steel Strips Infrastructures Ltd.

Baazar Style Retail Ltd.

Subros Ltd.

Super Spinning Mills Ltd.

Tarsons Products Ltd.

Technojet Consultants Ltd.

Tera Software Ltd.

Thacker & Co. Ltd.

Thirdwave Financial Intermediaries Ltd.

Transcorp International Ltd.

Trent Ltd.

Ultramarine & Pigments Ltd.

Uniparts India Ltd.

Vijaya Diagnostic Centre Ltd.

Vipul Ltd.

Voltaire Leasing & Finance Ltd.

V R Woodart Ltd.

Vardhman Special Steels Ltd.

Va Tech Wabag Ltd.

White Hall Commercial Co. Ltd.

Windsor Machines Ltd.

Winsome Textile Industries Ltd.

RITES Q2 FY25

Q2 FY25 Net profit and revenue

In the fiscal year 2024–25, RITES reported a 25 per cent decrease in its consolidated net profit to Rs 82.5 crore for the quarter that ended in September, compared to Rs 110.17 for the same period last year.

Consolidated total income fell 8 per cent from Rs 608.81 crore in Q2 FY24 to Rs 562.13 crore in Q2 FY25, contributing to the decline in net profit.

In the second quarter of FY'25, its operating revenue dropped 7 per cent to Rs 540.86 crore from Rs 582.36 crore in the same period the previous year.

EBITDA and EBITDA margin

EBITDA (earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation, and amortisation) decreased from Rs 138 crore to Rs 107 crore, a 23 per cent decrease. In the second quarter of the fiscal year, the EBITDA margin decreased from 23.6 per cent in the prior year to 19.9 per cent.

Share performance

The shares of Rites Ltd. were trading around Rs 292.40 per share on the NSE (National Stock Exchange), with a 0.95 per cent downward movement amounting to Rs 2.80 per share decline.