Southern Petrochemical Delivers Strong Q2 FY27 Revenue Growth Amid Rising Costs, Sales Jump 22% To ₹999.17 Crore While Net Profit Stands At ₹47.06 Crore

Southern Petrochemical |

Mumbai: Southern Petrochemical Industries Corporation Limited (SPIC) reported a net profit after tax of ₹47.06 crore for the second quarter ended September 30, 2026, alongside double-digit growth in revenue from operations.

The fertiliser and chemicals manufacturer recorded total income of ₹1,002.74 crore during Q2 FY27, compared with ₹842.82 crore in the corresponding quarter of the previous financial year.

Revenue Growth

Revenue from operations increased 22.3% year-on-year to ₹999.17 crore in the September quarter, against ₹817.29 crore reported during Q2 FY26. Total income rose approximately 19% compared with the year-ago period, reflecting higher business revenue during the quarter. The company's operating revenue accounted for the majority of its reported quarterly income.

Expense Pressure

Despite the increase in revenue, Southern Petrochemical witnessed a sharp rise in expenditure. Total expenses climbed to ₹957.11 crore in Q2 FY27 from ₹761.60 crore in the corresponding quarter last year. This represented an increase of approximately 25.7%, exceeding the pace of revenue growth. The figures indicate that expenditure remained an important factor influencing the company's quarterly financial performance.

Earnings Performance

SPIC reported profit after tax of ₹47.06 crore for the September quarter. Basic and diluted earnings per share stood at ₹2.31, reflecting earnings attributable to shareholders during the reporting period. The supplied financial information does not provide the previous year's net profit or earnings per share, limiting direct year-on-year profitability comparisons.

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Board Appointment

Alongside its quarterly financial results, Southern Petrochemical announced the appointment of D Karthikeyan as an additional director. The appointment became effective on November 4, 2026.

Business Outlook

Investors will monitor the company's revenue growth, operating expenditure and profitability in the coming quarters. The ability to manage rising costs while sustaining sales momentum will remain important for SPIC's financial performance and future earnings trajectory.

Disclaimer: This report is based on the company's filed financial results (standalone or consolidated, as applicable) and is intended solely for informational purposes.

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