MP’s Satna Cooperative Society Manager Booked In Two EOW Cases Over ₹92 Lakh Assets, 122 Fake Farmers Found In Fertiliser Records | Representative image

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): The Economic Offences Wing (EOW) on Saturday registered two cases against Surendra Pratap Singh Baghel, former in-charge manager of Amkui Service Cooperative Society in Satna district, for allegedly amassing disproportionate assets worth Rs 92.16 lakh and committing fraud in fertiliser distribution. His assets and expenditure were allegedly 426 per cent higher than his known legal income.

In the disproportionate assets case, the EOW's Rewa unit found that Baghel, who joined the cooperative society as a salesperson in 2006 and became in-charge manager in 2020, had a legal income of Rs 17.51 lakh between January 2007 and September 2025.

However, investigators identified expenditure of Rs 57.68 lakh, land documents worth Rs 22.50 lakh and gold jewellery valued at Rs 11.97 lakh, taking the total assets and expenditure to Rs 92.16 lakh.

Officials also found six bank accounts, six insurance policies and records of several expensive vehicles. Baghel had constructed a 2,200-square-foot house in the Nagod area and spent lakhs of rupees on his son's education. His bank accounts and insurance policies are under examination.

The second FIR relates to alleged fraud and black marketing in fertiliser distribution. Investigators found that Baghel sold urea at Rs 600 per quintal against the government rate of Rs 593.

The probe revealed that 122 fictitious farmers were entered into a Point of Sale (POS) machine among 194 registered farmers to facilitate black marketing.

Investigators also found alleged tampering with carbon copies of genuine farmers' permits and receipts, excess recording of 10-20 bags of urea and DAP, and forged stock registers to manipulate loan adjustments.

Both cases have been registered under relevant provisions of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) and the Prevention of Corruption Act.