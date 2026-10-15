 South Indian Bank Consolidated Net Profit Climbs 21% To ₹426.34 Crore In Q2 FY27
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South Indian Bank Consolidated Net Profit Climbs 21% To ₹426.34 Crore In Q2 FY27

South Indian Bank reported a 21% rise in its consolidated net profit for the quarter ended September 30, 2026, reaching ₹426.34 crore. Total income also saw an increase, driven by higher interest earned.

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Thursday, October 15, 2026, 01:42 PM IST
South Indian Bank Consolidated Net Profit Climbs 21% To ₹426.34 Crore In Q2 FY27
File Image | South Indian Bank

Mumbai: South Indian Bank on Friday reported a consolidated net profit of ₹426.34 crore for the quarter ended September 30, 2026, an increase of 21% compared with ₹351.59 crore in the same quarter last year. The bank's consolidated total income for the second quarter of the fiscal year 2026-27 rose to ₹3,263.80 crore, up from ₹2,922.57 crore year-on-year.

Financial Performance

Consolidated interest earned by the bank for the quarter stood at ₹2,795.70 crore, a rise from ₹2,407.05 crore in the year-ago period. Consolidated other income also increased to ₹468.10 crore, compared with ₹515.52 crore in the corresponding quarter of the previous fiscal year.

Expenses and Provisions

Total consolidated expenses for the quarter ended September 30, 2026, were ₹2,531.04 crore, an increase from ₹2,386.72 crore in the same period last year. Provisions and contingencies for the quarter amounted to ₹159.11 crore, up from ₹63.27 crore year-on-year. Consolidated tax expense for the quarter was ₹147.31 crore, higher than ₹120.99 crore reported in the year-ago quarter.

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Half-Yearly Results

For the half-year ended September 30, 2026, the consolidated net profit stood at ₹804.00 crore, an increase from ₹673.76 crore in the corresponding half-year of the previous fiscal year. Consolidated total income for the half-year was ₹6,271.20 crore, compared with ₹5,906.70 crore in the prior half-year.

Capital and Assets

The bank's consolidated capital as of September 30, 2026, was ₹261.95 crore. Consolidated total assets stood at ₹1,56,188.72 crore as of the reporting date.

Disclaimer: This report is based on the company's filed financial results (standalone or consolidated, as applicable) and is intended solely for informational purposes. It does not constitute investment advice or a recommendation to buy, sell or hold any security.

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