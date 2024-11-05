Titan’s Q2FY25 Results: Consolidated Total Income Soars To ₹14,656 Crore, But Profit Takes A Backseat At ₹704 Crore | Representative Image

As a result of Q2 earning season, companies from various segments are announcing their quarterly and half-yearly ended September 30, 2024.

In a similar note, Titan company today (November 5) released its Q2FY25 results.

Financial Highlights

In the consolidated results, the total income rose to Rs 14,656 crore, up from Rs 12,653 crore, while total expenses increased to Rs 13,709 crore from Rs 11,402 crore.

This resulted in a profit for the period of Rs 704 crore, a decrease from Rs 916 crore YoY.

The company standalone results also highlighted on a similar end. The company's total income grew to Rs 13,342 crore, up from Rs 11,782 crore, and total expenses rose to Rs 12,409 crore in comparison to Rs 10,521 crore the previous year.

However, the standalone profit for the period fell to Rs 705 crore, down from Rs 940 crore YoY.

Earnings Q2FY25 |

ESOPs

Apart of the financial results, the company also announced the granting of Performance Stock Units (PSUs) to its eligible employees.

The Board Nomination and Remuneration Committee (BNRC) approved the issuance of a total of 2,600 PSUs. Each PSU entitles the holder to one fully paid-up equity share of Rs 1 upon vesting and exercise. These PSUs will be distributed based on performance parameters, allowing for a maximum transfer of 2,600 equity shares to eligible employees, said the conglomerate in the regulatory filing.

Stock Market Performance

Titan's shares closed at Rs 3,235.00, a slight increase of 0.40 per cent for the day.

Ths shares opened at Rs 3,206.00, hit high and low of Rs 3,258.90 apiece and Rs 3,185.00 apiece respectively during the trading hours.