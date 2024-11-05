 Titan’s Q2FY25 Results: Consolidated Total Income Soars To ₹14,656 Crore, But Profit Takes A Backseat At ₹704 Crore
e-Paper Get App
HomeBusinessTitan’s Q2FY25 Results: Consolidated Total Income Soars To ₹14,656 Crore, But Profit Takes A Backseat At ₹704 Crore

Titan’s Q2FY25 Results: Consolidated Total Income Soars To ₹14,656 Crore, But Profit Takes A Backseat At ₹704 Crore

Apart of the financial results, the company also announced the granting of Performance Stock Units (PSUs) to its eligible employees.

Oliviya KunjumonUpdated: Tuesday, November 05, 2024, 05:32 PM IST
article-image
Titan’s Q2FY25 Results: Consolidated Total Income Soars To ₹14,656 Crore, But Profit Takes A Backseat At ₹704 Crore | Representative Image

As a result of Q2 earning season, companies from various segments are announcing their quarterly and half-yearly ended September 30, 2024.

In a similar note, Titan company today (November 5) released its Q2FY25 results.

Financial Highlights

In the consolidated results, the total income rose to Rs 14,656 crore, up from Rs 12,653 crore, while total expenses increased to Rs 13,709 crore from Rs 11,402 crore.

FPJ Shorts
Royal Enfield Launches Bear 650 in India: Price, Features, and Details
Royal Enfield Launches Bear 650 in India: Price, Features, and Details
Irrfan Khan's Son Babil Khan Recalls Working As Bartender In London: 'Took Ketchup From McDonald's & Bread From Friend'
Irrfan Khan's Son Babil Khan Recalls Working As Bartender In London: 'Took Ketchup From McDonald's & Bread From Friend'
Ananya Panday Advocates The Importance Of Mental Strength Along With Physical Fitness; Know How It Can Enhance Your Body Functions
Ananya Panday Advocates The Importance Of Mental Strength Along With Physical Fitness; Know How It Can Enhance Your Body Functions
Sagility India’s IPO Sees 22% Subscription On Day 1: Here’s What You Need To Know
Sagility India’s IPO Sees 22% Subscription On Day 1: Here’s What You Need To Know

This resulted in a profit for the period of Rs 704 crore, a decrease from Rs 916 crore YoY.

The company standalone results also highlighted on a similar end. The company's total income grew to Rs 13,342 crore, up from Rs 11,782 crore, and total expenses rose to Rs 12,409 crore in comparison to Rs 10,521 crore the previous year.

Read Also
'I Hate Air India...Never Again': Passenger's Excruciating Air India Experience While Travelling...
article-image

However, the standalone profit for the period fell to Rs 705 crore, down from Rs 940 crore YoY.

Earnings Q2FY25

Earnings Q2FY25 |

ESOPs

Apart of the financial results, the company also announced the granting of Performance Stock Units (PSUs) to its eligible employees.

The Board Nomination and Remuneration Committee (BNRC) approved the issuance of a total of 2,600 PSUs. Each PSU entitles the holder to one fully paid-up equity share of Rs 1 upon vesting and exercise. These PSUs will be distributed based on performance parameters, allowing for a maximum transfer of 2,600 equity shares to eligible employees, said the conglomerate in the regulatory filing.

Read Also
Mumbai's Top Real Estate Influencers Reveal Locations Where One Can Buy Flat In ₹1 Crore
article-image

Stock Market Performance

Titan's shares closed at Rs 3,235.00, a slight increase of 0.40 per cent for the day.

Ths shares opened at Rs 3,206.00, hit high and low of Rs 3,258.90 apiece and Rs 3,185.00 apiece respectively during the trading hours.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Sagility India’s IPO Sees 22% Subscription On Day 1: Here’s What You Need To Know

Sagility India’s IPO Sees 22% Subscription On Day 1: Here’s What You Need To Know

Royal Enfield’s First Electric Bike, Flying Flea C6, to Hit Markets in 2026

Royal Enfield’s First Electric Bike, Flying Flea C6, to Hit Markets in 2026

Titan’s Q2FY25 Results: Consolidated Total Income Soars To ₹14,656 Crore, But Profit Takes A...

Titan’s Q2FY25 Results: Consolidated Total Income Soars To ₹14,656 Crore, But Profit Takes A...

Swiggy 'Very Well-Positioned', Eyeing Organic Growth For Instamart: Rohit Kapoor

Swiggy 'Very Well-Positioned', Eyeing Organic Growth For Instamart: Rohit Kapoor

NMDC Shares Jump Over 3% As Board Prepares To Consider First Bonus Issue In 16 Years On November 11

NMDC Shares Jump Over 3% As Board Prepares To Consider First Bonus Issue In 16 Years On November 11