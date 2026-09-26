Som Distilleries Secures Excise Licence Renewal; Madhya Pradesh High Court Quashes Rejection Order

Som Distilleries Secures Excise Licence Renewal |

Mumbai: Som Distilleries & Breweries Ltd on Friday announced that the Madhya Pradesh High Court has quashed an order rejecting its applications for renewal of excise licences. The court also directed the renewal of all manufacturing licences within 15 days.

Court Order Details

The High Court delivered its judgement on September 24, 2026, setting aside the order dated June 18, 2026, which had rejected the company's licence renewal applications. Som Distilleries received the judgement on September 25, 2026.

Financial Relief and Damages

The High Court awarded costs of ₹1 lakh payable to Som Distilleries by the Government of Madhya Pradesh. The court also preserved the company's right to pursue damages and losses incurred during the operational closure period through an appropriate forum.

Read Also Madhya Pradesh Government Rejects Som Distillery License Renewal

Operational Impact

Som Distilleries expects the renewal of its licences to be a significant step towards restoring normal operations at its Bhopal plant. This development will strengthen the company's ability to serve its core markets and is anticipated to have a positive impact on its financial position.

Resumption of Operations

Following the favourable court order, the company will be able to resume operations from its Bhopal plant. This will enable it to generate sales from Madhya Pradesh.

Disclaimer: This story is based on company exchange filings and is for informational purposes only. Investors should evaluate risks before making decisions.