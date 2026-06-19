Madhya Pradesh Government Rejects Som Distillery License Renewal | Representative Image

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): On the instructions of Chief Minister Mohan Yadav, the government has cancelled the renewal of the Som Distillery license here on Thursday. The distillery had applied for the renewal of its license for the year 2026-27.

The decision was taken over alleged illegal business, corrupt practices, violation of norms, tax evasion and other irregularities.

An order issued by the excise commissioner states that the renewal of any license is not an automatic process or a matter of right. It requires a comprehensive assessment of the concerned entity's overall conduct, legal compliance, adherence to license conditions, regulatory eligibility, the authenticity of available records and aspects related to public interest.

During the decision-making process of the cancellation, it was found that the group was involved in the illegal transport of liquor, the use of forged permits, causing loss to government revenue and serious violations of excise laws, which had previously been adjudicated by the courts.

The overall conduct and legal compliance of the concerned party were reviewed through an examination of available documents, evidence, investigation reports and judicial records. Subsequently, the decision was taken to reject the renewal applications.