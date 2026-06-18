30-Year-Old Petrol Pump Worker Killed After Truck Hits Bike In Bhopal |

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): A 30-year-old petrol pump worker died in a road accident in Madhya Pradesh’s Bhopal on Thursday morning.

According to information, the accident occurred at Bhopal’s Khajuri police station area, when a speeding truck hit the bike from behind.

The deceased was identified as Nitesh Yadav, son of Ashok Yadav and a resident of Amna Khedi. Nitesh worked as a salesman at a petrol pump in Bhainsa Khedi.

According to police, he was returning home on his bike after finishing his night shift when the accident took place.

At around 10:15 am, near a turn on Khajuri Road, an oncoming Eicher vehicle hit his bike with great force. The impact was so severe that Nitesh died on the spot.

After the accident, the Eicher driver tried to flee, but local people caught him and handed him over to the police. The vehicle has been seized and kept at the police station.

Police have registered a case against the driver and further action is underway.

Nitesh got married six years ago and was the father of two children. After the post-mortem on Thursday afternoon, his body was handed over to the family. The incident has left the family in deep grief.

Further investigation in the matter is underway.