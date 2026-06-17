Anti-Terrorism Squad Gets Police Remand Of Bihar’s Izhar Till June 22 | Representative Image

BHOPAL (Madhya Pradesh): The Amir (head) of the lone wolf attack module, who was arrested by the Madhya Pradesh Anti-Terrorism Squad (ATS) from Bihar, was presented before a special court in Bhopal on Wednesday.

The court granted police remand for the suspect till June 22, officials said. The suspect, Izhar-Ul-Haq, was arrested from Madhubani in Bihar on Monday and was brought to Bhopal after travelling 1,200 kilometres.

Earlier, the police arrested three individuals—Mohammed Faraz, Naeem Abdullah Qureshi, and Mohammed Shakir Mev—in connection with the case, bringing the total number of arrests to four. Faraz has already been sent to jail.

Investigators believe that the questioning of the eldest suspect, 65-year-old Haq, during his court-granted remand, will reveal the actual nefarious designs of the module.

This includes details about other members of the group in various parts of India and the possibility of similar modules being run by overseas handlers elsewhere in the country.

Investigations so far suggest that Haq was the Amir of the group of fighters who were to be trained in lone-wolf terror attacks.

Inspector General of Police (ATS) Ashish said, "Now all three will be interrogated by the police and we will try to know their misdeeds, and if needed, the suspect Faraz will be taken on police remand once again."