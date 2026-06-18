 Dumper Loses Control, Hits Several Parked Vehicles In Jabalpur; Owners Suffer Heavy Losses
e-Paper Get App
HomeBhopalDumper Loses Control, Hits Several Parked Vehicles In Jabalpur; Owners Suffer Heavy Losses

Dumper Loses Control, Hits Several Parked Vehicles In Jabalpur; Owners Suffer Heavy Losses

A major accident took place in Jabalpur’s Ghamapur area on Thursday when an uncontrolled dumper crashed into several vehicles parked near a gas agency. The dumper later overturned, causing panic in the area. Fortunately, no casualties were reported as the vehicles were empty. Police reached the spot and started an investigation.

FP News ServiceUpdated: Thursday, June 18, 2026, 10:46 AM IST
Dumper Loses Control, Hits Several Parked Vehicles In Jabalpur; Owners Suffer Heavy Losses
Dumper Loses Control, Hits Several Parked Vehicles In Jabalpur; Owners Suffer Heavy Losses | FP Photo

Jabalpur (Madhya Pradesh): A major accident took place in Madhya Pradesh’s Jabalpur on Thursday after an uncontrolled dumper rammed into several vehicles parked on the roadside.

Fortunately, no casualties were reported in the incident as all the vehicles were empty. However, the accident caused heavy losses to the vehicle owners. 

According to information, the accident occurred in the Ghamapur area near a gas agency in Jabalpur.

FP Photo

Sources said, the dumper lost control and hit multiple vehicles, causing heavy damage. After the collision, the dumper overturned on the road, creating panic in the area.

FP Photo

Soon after the accident, a large crowd gathered at the spot and local residents expressed anger over the incident.

Police from Ghamapur police station reached the spot and began an investigation. 

The exact extent of the damage is still being assessed.

Read Also
Two Youths Die, One Injured After Drunk Driver Hits & Runs Over Them With Speeding Car In Jabalpur
Two Youths Die, One Injured After Drunk Driver Hits & Runs Over Them With Speeding Car In Jabalpur

Follow us on