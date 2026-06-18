Dumper Loses Control, Hits Several Parked Vehicles In Jabalpur; Owners Suffer Heavy Losses | FP Photo

Jabalpur (Madhya Pradesh): A major accident took place in Madhya Pradesh’s Jabalpur on Thursday after an uncontrolled dumper rammed into several vehicles parked on the roadside.

Fortunately, no casualties were reported in the incident as all the vehicles were empty. However, the accident caused heavy losses to the vehicle owners.

According to information, the accident occurred in the Ghamapur area near a gas agency in Jabalpur.

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Sources said, the dumper lost control and hit multiple vehicles, causing heavy damage. After the collision, the dumper overturned on the road, creating panic in the area.

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Soon after the accident, a large crowd gathered at the spot and local residents expressed anger over the incident.

Police from Ghamapur police station reached the spot and began an investigation.

The exact extent of the damage is still being assessed.