Madhya Pradesh Government To Recruit For 85,000 Vacant Posts In 2026 | Representational Image

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): The Madhya Pradesh government is moving ahead with the recruitment of around 85,000 vacant government posts as it works to address staff shortages across departments. Chief Minister Mohan Yadav said vacancies created after the promotion of government employees and officers will also be filled. The recruitment process for vacant posts through the Employee Selection Board (ESB) and MPPSC is being prepared for 2026.

The decision comes amid complaints that staff shortages in government departments have affected routine work and the delivery of public services. The state government had decided to speed up the process of filling vacant government posts from December 2025.

After seeking department-wise details of vacancies from the General Administration Department, Chief Minister Mohan Yadav had directed officials to work towards filling around one lakh posts. Following this, recruitment through different agencies, including the Madhya Pradesh Employee Selection Board (MPESB), Madhya Pradesh Public Service Commission (MPPSC) and MP Online, was initiated.

Recruitment through MP Online

Recruitment has also been taken up through MP Online for the Women and Child Development Department. The process includes 781 posts of Anganwadi workers and 1,767 posts of Anganwadi helpers, taking the total to 2,548 posts.

The Madhya Pradesh government recruitment process is expected to cover vacancies across different departments, with agencies issuing advertisements and conducting recruitment examinations wherever required.

Vacancies after promotions to be filled

The government has also started the promotion process for officers and employees after it remained stalled for nearly a decade. According to the Chief Minister, around one lakh officers and employees have been promoted following the first round of Departmental Promotion Committee (DPC) meetings.

The government is now identifying posts that have become vacant after these promotions. Departments will be asked to provide details of these vacancies, after which recruitment will be planned for the newly vacant posts.

Employee organisations have welcomed the focus on recruitment but said the process should continue regularly. Third-class Employees' Union provincial general secretary Umashankar Tiwari said filling vacant posts is necessary and should not remain a one-time exercise.