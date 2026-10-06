Solex Energy, Subsidiary Secure ₹194.14 Crore TOPCon Solar PV Module Orders

Solex Energy Ltd and its subsidiary Solex Green Energy Private Ltd secured combined work orders worth Rs 194.14 crore. |

Mumbai: Solex Energy Ltd announced on 6 October 2026 that it, along with its wholly owned subsidiary Solex Green Energy Private Ltd, has secured two work orders totalling Rs 194.14 crore. The orders involve the supply of advanced TOPCon solar PV modules.

Subsidiary's Order

Solex Green Energy Private Ltd secured a work order valued at Rs 180.98 crore. This order is for the supply of TOPCon Bifacial Glass to Glass (G2G) Solar PV Modules, inclusive of applicable taxes.

Solex Energy's Order

Separately, Solex Energy Ltd secured a work order valued at Rs 13.16 crore. This order is also for the supply of TOPCon Bifacial Glass to Glass Solar PV Modules, inclusive of applicable taxes.

Manufacturing and Certifications

The company manufactures its solar modules at its facilities in Surat, Gujarat. Solex’s solar modules are certified to global quality standards, including IEC, CE, UL, CEC, BIS, EPD, and Kiwa PVEL 2026.

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They are also listed under the Ministry of New and Renewable Energy's Approved List of Models and Manufacturers (ALMM).

Market Presence

Solex has been present in the solar sector for close to three decades. The company has established partnerships across utility, commercial, industrial, and public sector installations in India and international markets. Solex aims to expand manufacturing scale and technology capabilities under its Vision 2030 roadmap.

Disclaimer: This story is based on company exchange filings and is for informational purposes only. Investors should evaluate risks before making decisions.