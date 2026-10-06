Nobel Prize In Physics 2026 Awarded To Francis Halzen For High-Energy Neutrino Discoveries | X - ynetnews

Belgian-American particle physicist Francis Halzen won the 2026 Nobel Prize in Physics on Tuesday for his contributions to the IceCube Neutrino Observatory and the discovery of high-energy neutrinos originating beyond Earth.

The award-giving body honoured Halzen for “decisive contributions to the IceCube Neutrino ​Observatory and the discovery of high-energy neutrinos of astrophysical origin”, Reuters reports.

Nobel Prize carries $1.2 million award

The Royal Swedish Academy of Sciences selects the winners of the Nobel Prize in Physics. The prize carries 12 million Swedish crowns ($1.2 million), which is divided among the laureates when there is more than one winner.

Say hello to our 2026 physics laureate Francis Halzen! Halzen sent us a snapshot from his hotel room in Italy - join us in congratulating our new #NobelPrize laureate. https://t.co/5nlwBADLk0 — The Nobel Prize (@NobelPrize) October 6, 2026

The Nobel Prizes were established under the will of Swedish inventor and entrepreneur Alfred Nobel, whose fortune was built in part on his invention of dynamite.

First awarded in 1901, the prizes recognise achievements in science, literature and peace. The economics prize was added later by Sweden’s central bank.

Physics among Nobel’s highest distinctions

Physics held a prominent place in Nobel’s will, and the prize remains one of the discipline’s highest honours. Over the decades, it has recognised discoveries that have transformed humanity’s understanding of the universe.

Past laureates include Albert Einstein, Marie Curie, Pierre Curie, Max Planck and Niels Bohr, whose work helped lay the foundations of modern physics.

In 2025, the physics prize went to US-based scientists John Clarke, Michel Devoret and John Martinis for experiments demonstrating the principles of quantum physics in action. Their research was seen as contributing to the development of the next generation of computing and other digital technologies.

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Second Nobel announced this year

The physics award was the second Nobel Prize announced this year, following the medicine prize on Monday. The chemistry prize is scheduled to be announced on Wednesday.

Nobel medals will be presented by Sweden’s King Carl XVI Gustaf at a ceremony in Stockholm on December 10, the anniversary of Alfred Nobel’s death. The ceremony will be followed by a banquet at Stockholm City Hall.

The Nobel Peace Prize, the only Nobel Prize not presented in Sweden, is awarded separately in Oslo.