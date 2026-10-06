DRDO's Indigenous HAPS Reaches 21 Km Altitude In Successful Trial, Boosts India's Stratospheric Surveillance Capability | ANI

New Delhi, Oct 6: The Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO) on Tuesday announced that it has successfully conducted the flight trial of its indigenously developed High-Altitude Platform System (HAPS), achieving an altitude of 21 km and demonstrating long-endurance stratospheric flight capabilities.

The milestone is expected to strengthen India's surveillance and aerospace capabilities under the Aatmanirbhar Bharat initiative.

Platform reaches 21 km altitude

According to the Ministry of Defence, the experimental flight reached an altitude of 21 km above mean sea level and remained at around 20 km altitude for more than 30 minutes before being commanded to descend. The platform was subsequently recovered safely, and data collected during the mission was analysed to assess its performance.

एयरो-इंजन में आत्मनिर्भरता ही भारत की संपूर्ण एयरोस्पेस संप्रभुता का आधार है। स्वदेशी हाई-थ्रस्ट इंजन, टेस्टिंग इन्फ्रास्ट्रक्चर, रॉ मैटेरियल्स और मजबूत MRO क्षमताओं पर हो रहा काम देश में एक सशक्त 'इंजन इकोसिस्टम' का निर्माण कर रहा है। https://t.co/cyXrIyBrRR — Rajnath Singh (@rajnathsingh) October 6, 2026

"The experimental flight attained an altitude of 21 km above mean level (AMSL) and remained at an altitude of 20 km AMSL for more than 30 minutes, before it was commanded to descend back to ground. The system was successfully recovered and flight performance data was analysed," the ministry stated.

The trial demonstrated the platform's ability to operate in the stratosphere, a region that offers advantages for persistent surveillance, communications and monitoring missions.

Real-time data transmitted

During the flight, real-time video and vehicle performance data were transmitted continuously from the airborne platform to the ground control station.

Officials said the system carried a range of instrumentation and control packages, including an inertial measurement unit, GPS receiver, onboard cameras and altitude control mechanisms, along with several other subsystems that functioned as intended throughout the mission.

Multiple agencies coordinate trial

The flight trial was conducted in coordination with multiple agencies, including the Indian Air Force, the Centre for Military Airworthiness and Certification (CEMILAC), the Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA), the Airports Authority of India (AAI) and other civil authorities.

The High-Altitude Platform is being designed and developed by the Aerial Delivery Research and Development Establishment (ADRDE), Agra, a DRDO laboratory.

The lighter-than-air system is being developed as a long-endurance aerial platform capable of operating in the stratosphere for extended durations, enabling a wide range of surveillance and monitoring applications.

Also Watch:

Rajnath Singh hails achievement

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh congratulated DRDO, the Indian Air Force, public sector undertakings and industry partners on the successful flight trial.

He described the achievement as an important milestone in India's journey towards self-reliance in advanced aerospace technologies and the development of a long-endurance stratospheric airship.

(Except for the headline, this article has not been edited by FPJ's editorial team and is auto-generated from an agency feed.)