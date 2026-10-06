Anthropic Commits $100 Million To Train 10,000 AI Engineers Through New 'Residency' Program: All Details |

Anthropic has launched Claude Frontier Academy, a $100 million initiative built around a 12-week residency that trains AI engineers the way hospitals train doctors. The company aims to certify 10,000 Frontier Deployed Engineers (FDEs) by the end of 2027, with the first cohorts already underway at firms including Accenture, Bain, Capgemini, Deloitte, McKinsey, Morgan Stanley, Novo Nordisk, and Commonwealth Bank of Australia.

Why Anthropic is betting on training over hiring

According to the report, Anthropic sees engineers capable of taking AI from concept to a working enterprise system as the hardest talent to find in the current market, prompting the company to build that expertise itself rather than wait for it to emerge organically.

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A medical-residency model, not a course

The programme deliberately mirrors how doctors are trained: learning from practitioners, working on real cases, and being formally assessed before working independently. It opens with a multi-day, in-person session led by Anthropic engineers and licensed instructors, covering a simulated enterprise deployment from use-case selection through security review. Clearing a graded practical exam at this stage earns participants the Claude Resident Engineer badge. The 12-week residency that follows has each engineer lead an actual Claude deployment at their own organisation, supported by Anthropic engineers, before a final assessment determines who earns the Claude Frontier Deployed Engineer badge, with the first badges expected in early 2027.

Selective access, not open enrolment

Seats are nomination-only. Companies put forward their strongest hands-on engineers, each arriving with a named Claude project to lead, and Anthropic is prioritising a track record of building with large language models over prior AI-agent experience specifically. Cohorts are currently running in San Francisco, New York, and London. "Claude Frontier Academy trains people the way our own engineers learn," said Steve Corfield, Anthropic's global head of business development and partnerships, per the report.

Part of a broader industry shift toward 'Forward Deployed' roles

The FDE title borrows from the forward-deployed engineer model Palantir popularised by embedding engineers directly inside client organisations. Data cited in the report from Draup shows FDE job openings across five major consulting firms climbed to 1,404 in the year ending May, even as overall postings at those firms fell roughly 24 percent. The Academy builds on Anthropic's existing Claude Partner Network, where professionals at 46,000 firms already hold more than 175,000 Claude certifications, with the company describing its 10,000-engineer target as just the first step.