 Solar Industries subsidiary gets contract from Ministry of Defense worth Rs 212 cr
e-Paper Get App
HomeBusinessSolar Industries subsidiary gets contract from Ministry of Defense worth Rs 212 cr

Solar Industries subsidiary gets contract from Ministry of Defense worth Rs 212 cr

The company signed a contract with the Ministry of Defense, Government of India for supply of Loitering Munition.

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Friday, April 21, 2023, 01:37 PM IST
article-image
Solar Industries subsidiary gets contract from Ministry of Defense worth Rs 212 cr | LinkedIn

Economic Explosives Limited, a wholly owned subsidiary of Solar Industries India Limited signed a contract with the Ministry of Defense, Government of India for supply of Loitering Munition on April 20, the company announced through an exchange filing. The contract signed for one year is worth Rs 212 crore.

The company said it is the first of its kind Loitering Munition made by an Indian Company and demonstrates the ability and agility to absorb new technologies to develop products for the future.

Solar Industries wholly owned subsidiaries will acquire 98.39 per cent shares Rajasthan Explosives and Chemicals Limited.

Solar Industries shares

The shares of Solar Industries on Friday at 1:32 was at Rs 3,766.80, up by 0.24 per cent.

Read Also
Solar Industries subsidiaries to acquire Rajasthan Explosives and Chemicals
article-image

(To receive our E-paper on WhatsApp daily, please click here.  To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Persistent establishes dedicated Microsoft Viva Practice Integrated with Generative AI

Persistent establishes dedicated Microsoft Viva Practice Integrated with Generative AI

JSW Energy commissions 450 MW SECI-X Wind Project

JSW Energy commissions 450 MW SECI-X Wind Project

Solar Industries subsidiary gets contract from Ministry of Defense worth Rs 212 cr

Solar Industries subsidiary gets contract from Ministry of Defense worth Rs 212 cr

Tata Communications announces 3C Sustainability strategy; Commits to Net Zero by 2035

Tata Communications announces 3C Sustainability strategy; Commits to Net Zero by 2035

Bank of Baroda to raise $4 billion through bonds

Bank of Baroda to raise $4 billion through bonds