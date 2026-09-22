Snapdeal Parent AceVector’s ₹420-Crore Market Debut Nears, Here’s What Investors Must Know Before September 25

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Mumbai: SoftBank-backed AceVector Limited has fixed a price band of ₹30–₹32 per share for its ₹420-crore initial public offering, which will open for subscription on September 25.

The issue will close on September 29, while the anchor investor bidding window will open on September 24. AceVector shares are scheduled to make their market debut on October 5.

Investors can bid for a minimum lot of 468 shares and in multiples thereafter. At the upper price band of ₹32, retail investors will need at least ₹14,976 to apply for one lot.

Fresh Issue And OFS Details

The AceVector IPO comprises a fresh issue of shares worth ₹287 crore and an offer for sale of 4.16 crore shares valued at around ₹133 crore. The total issue size is estimated at approximately ₹420 crore at the upper end of the price band.

Existing shareholders, including SoftBank, Nexus Venture Partners and Foxconn, will divest a portion of their holdings through the OFS.

Co-founders Kunal Bahl and Rohit Bansal will not sell shares in the IPO. Together, they hold a 33.99 per cent stake directly and through their jointly owned entity, B2 Professional Services LLP.

AceVector had earlier proposed a ₹300-crore fresh issue and an OFS of 6.38 crore shares before reducing the offer size.

Business Portfolio And Financial Performance

AceVector runs an asset-light digital commerce ecosystem comprising value-focused e-commerce marketplace Snapdeal, software platform Unicommerce and omnichannel consumer business Stellaro Brands.

Unicommerce listed on the stock exchanges in 2024 after its IPO received more than 168 times subscription.

AceVector’s operating revenue increased 29 per cent to ₹510.38 crore in FY26 from ₹395.02 crore in FY25. Its adjusted EBITDA loss narrowed to ₹15.94 crore from ₹39.16 crore during the previous financial year, indicating an improvement in operating performance ahead of the IPO.