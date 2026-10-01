SMC Global Securities Acquires 1.10 Crore Shares Of S.K. Offset, Total Holding Reaches 26.68%

SMC Global |

Mumbai: SMC Global Securities Limited announced on Tuesday, 1 October 2026, the acquisition of 1.10 crore equity shares, or 14.27% of S.K. Offset Limited, a company engaged in integrated printing, packaging, and labelling solutions. This acquisition includes shares allotted in the IPO and purchased from the open market.

Combined Shareholding

Along with its Persons Acting in Concert, SMC Global Securities' total holding in S.K. Offset Limited now stands at 2.06 crore equity shares, representing 26.68% of the target company's total equity share capital.

Acquisition Details

SMC Global Securities acquired 12.00 lakh equity shares as a market maker in the IPO and purchased an additional 98.50 lakh equity shares through open market transactions on 30 September 2026, at ₹125.99 per share. The total shares acquired directly by SMC Global Securities amount to 1.10 crore.

Subsidiary's Participation

Moneywise Financial Services Private Limited, a wholly-owned subsidiary of SMC Global Securities, and a Person Acting in Concert, was allotted 96.10 lakh equity shares in S.K. Offset's IPO. This comprises 42.00 lakh shares in the anchor investor portion and 54.10 lakh shares in the QIB portion.

Financial Overview of S.K. Offset

S.K. Offset Limited reported a turnover of ₹67.00 crore for the fiscal year 2025-26. Its turnover was ₹48.65 crore in 2024-25 and ₹23.31 crore in 2023-24. The company's equity shares were listed on the BSE SME Platform on 30 September 2026, following an IPO of 2.32 crore equity shares at an issue price of ₹125 per share.

Disclaimer: This story is based on company exchange filings and is for informational purposes only. Investors should evaluate risks before making decisions.