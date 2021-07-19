SMC Global Securities ties up with Dhanlaxmi Bank; to provide 3-in-1 account to its clients

SMC Global Securities limited today announced a strategic alliance with Dhanlaxmi bank for offering online trading services to the bank customers. This tie-up will offer an integrated 3-in-1 account comprising of a savings, demat and trading account providing a hassle free and convenient trading experience to the Dhanlaxmi Bank customers through the portal www.smctradeonline.com apart from mobile trading app (SMC ACE) and desktop based software.

The trading platform is a high-end, integrated application for fast, secure and hassle-free execution of trades. This tie up will help SMC Global increase its client base by leveraging upon the bank’s deep presence in Kerala, Tamil Nadu, Karnataka, Andhra Pradesh, Telangana and other parts of the country. This tie-up will help the bank provide additional services to its account holders and to generate an additional source of revenue.

Under this arrangement, SMC Global will open the Trading account and the Bank will maintain the bank account as well as the Demat account of the customer.

On this occasion Ajay Garg, Director and CEO, SMC Global Securites Ltd. said, “It is prestigious for SMC to tie up with Dhanlaxmi Bank and it will bring in a fast, secure and hassle free experience to the bank clients for investing and trading in shares from a mobile or desktop. It will also help SMC increase its presence and client base in southern part of India.”