Wadhwa Group Holdings Takes Confidential Route To IPO Filing, Submits Draft Papers To SEBI For Proposed Issue

Wadhwa Group Holdings Takes Confidential Route To IPO Filing |

Mumbai: Wadhwa Group Holdings Ltd, the holding company of real estate developer The Wadhwa Group, has filed preliminary IPO papers with the Securities and Exchange Board of India through the confidential route.

The proposed initial public offering would take the company’s equity shares to the main boards of the stock exchanges, marking a step towards the group’s planned public market entry.

In a public notice dated September 29, the company confirmed that it had submitted a pre-filed draft red herring prospectus to SEBI and the stock exchanges for its proposed offering.

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The confidential pre-filing mechanism allows companies to withhold their draft offer documents from public access until the regulatory review has progressed to a more advanced stage.

Consequently, the Wadhwa Group Holdings IPO’s offer structure, financial performance, valuation and listing schedule remain undisclosed. The preliminary filing does not provide investors with these details at this stage.

Mumbai Real Estate Portfolio

The Wadhwa Group operates across the Mumbai Metropolitan Region, with developments spanning residential properties, commercial spaces and townships.

The developer has delivered more than 250 projects. Its completed, ongoing and future developments together cover approximately 45 million square feet, highlighting the scale of its property portfolio.

The group counts over 35,000 customers and more than 150 multinational corporations among its clientele.

Wadhwa Wise City In Focus

Wadhwa Wise City in Panvel is among the group’s flagship developments. The project forms part of its presence in the Mumbai Metropolitan Region’s township segment.

Further information about the proposed IPO will become available as the confidential filing process advances and the offer documents enter the public domain.

StockGro Parent Also Uses Route

Earlier this month, AssetGro Fintech Ltd, which owns stock market research and advisory platform StockGro, also submitted preliminary IPO papers through the confidential route.

AssetGro’s proposed fundraising is between Rs 2,000 crore and Rs 2,500 crore. Wadhwa Group Holdings has not disclosed its issue size.