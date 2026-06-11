SMART Launches 'UPGRADING' Realtor-Led Redevelopment Programme To Enhance Skills Of Real Estate Professionals In Mumbai | Representational Image

Mumbai: The South MetroCity Association of Realtors (SMART) on Wednesday launched its Learning & Development initiative titled "UPGRADING – A Realtor-Led Re-Development Programme", aimed at enhancing the knowledge and capabilities of real estate professionals in the rapidly evolving property sector.

Inaugural Event

The programme was inaugurated at an event held at the President Hotel, Cuffe Parade, in the presence of over 150 real estate professionals and industry stakeholders from South Mumbai. The initiative seeks to equip channel partners, brokers and real estate advisors with a deeper understanding of redevelopment projects, emerging market trends and evolving consumer preferences.

Speaking at the event, Dr. Niranjan Hiranandani, Chairman of NAREDCO, highlighted the transformation underway in India's real estate sector, driven by economic growth, infrastructure development and changing buyer aspirations.

Luxury Redefined

"The Indian real estate sector is evolving at a breakneck pace, driven by economic growth, infrastructure expansion and changing consumer aspirations. New asset classes—from managed living and branded residences to mixed-use developments and emerging commercial formats—are redefining the industry landscape," he said.

He noted that luxury housing is increasingly being defined by experiences rather than merely the size of residences.

Collaboration Key

"Luxury today is no longer defined by square footage alone; it is increasingly about experiences, hospitality-led services, wellness, convenience and community living. At the same time, transformative infrastructure projects are enhancing connectivity and bringing new micro-markets onto the real estate map, unlocking unprecedented growth opportunities across cities and regions," Hiranandani added.

Describing the current market environment as one of the most favourable growth cycles for the property sector, Hiranandani stressed the growing importance of professional collaboration between developers and channel partners.

Skill Development Imperative

"This is one of the most promising business cycles for the real estate ecosystem. For channel partners and real estate advisors, the opportunity lies in aligning with branded, trusted and professionally managed developers who can deliver credibility, quality and timely execution. Such partnerships not only optimise sales velocity and customer confidence but also enable channel partners to become strategic contributors to business growth and top-line expansion in an increasingly competitive market," he said.

SMART representatives said the redevelopment-focused learning initiative is designed to help real estate professionals understand the complexities of redevelopment projects, regulatory frameworks, stakeholder management and emerging opportunities arising from the large-scale urban renewal taking place across Mumbai.

With redevelopment becoming a key driver of growth in the city’s land-constrained market, industry leaders believe structured training and skill development programmes will play an important role in strengthening the capabilities of the brokerage community and improving the overall customer experience.

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