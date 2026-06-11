Worli Shocker: 44-Year-Old Man Detained For Damaging Marble Statue Of Jesus Christ Inside Siddhibaba Temple Premises |

Mumbai: A 44-year-old man has been detained for allegedly damaging a marble statue of Jesus Christ in Worli on Sunday night.

Community Shocked

The incident shocked the local community, which expressed concern over what it described as a deliberate act targeting a sacred symbol.

According to the complaint, the statue was allegedly vandalised on 7 June. While initial accounts placed the incident at around 7 pm, official police records state that it occurred between 11.15 pm and 11.30 pm.

FIR Details

According to the First Information Report (FIR) registered at the N M Joshi Marg Police Station, the complainant, Kiran Arun Gawde, a 49-year-old security supervisor, reported that an unidentified man entered the Siddhibaba Temple premises at Siddhibaba Chowk on Pandurang Budhkar Marg. The temple houses a Christian cross bearing a white marble statue of Jesus Christ and is frequented by local devotees.

The suspect allegedly removed the marble statue from the cross, causing its left hand to break off at the wrist. Alert onlookers noticed the man attempting to flee and immediately intercepted him. Patrolling police officers were informed and subsequently took the suspect into custody.

The accused has been identified as Sanjay Bindeshwari Prasad Maurya, a resident of Bhiwandi.

A case has been registered against him under Section 298 of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS), 2023, which deals with acts committed with the deliberate intention of wounding religious feelings.

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