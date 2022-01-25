SLAY Coffee announces strategic partnership with Farmer Produce Organisation for sourcing

With the intent of working directly with farmers and creating an impact on the ground level, SLAY Coffee today announced a strategic collaboration with one of the Coffee Farmer Producer Organisations.

As a young 3 year old brand, SLAY already has a significant share of the total coffee consumed in the domestic market as on date.

This collaboration will enable more than 300 farmers to directly supply their coffee produce to the brand and enhance the quality of their produce through technology, training and quality control support.

SLAY Coffee has partnered with Arehalli Biccod Farmer Producer Organisation based out of Arehalli, Sakleshpur, Karnataka. The FPO consists of more than 300 farmers and with a cumulative coffee yield of 3000 MT of coffee every year.

The FPO was established recently and run by young second / third generation growers.

Speaking on the occasion, SLAY Coffee's Co-Founder, Chaitanya Chitta said, "This is a truly momentous occasion for us as a brand as this FPO collaboration gives us the ability to directly work with the farmers & coffee growers. As a brand, we benefit from access to some of the best coffees that the region produces which will further elevate the end experience for our customers. More importantly it also gives an opportunity to us as a brand to create a positive impact within the famer ecosystem through a variety of initiatives and investments."

The brand recently launched its first experience center in Koramangala, Bengaluru.

(With inputs from PTI)

Published on: Tuesday, January 25, 2022, 11:46 AM IST