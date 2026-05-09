SKP Securities Announces Total Income Of ₹2,561.32 Lakhs & Net Profit Of ₹841.41 Lakhs

SKP Securities Limited has released its audited financial results for the quarter and fiscal year ending March 31, 2026. |

Mumbai: For the full financial year ended March 31, 2026, SKP Securities Limited reported a total income of Rs. 2,561.32 lakhs, which represents a significant increase from the Rs. 1,607.74 lakhs recorded in the preceding fiscal year. This total income was primarily comprised of revenue from operations, which stood at Rs. 2,476.51 lakhs compared to Rs. 1,514.89 lakhs in the prior year, while other income contributed Rs. 84.81 lakhs.

The company’s total expenses for the year amounted to Rs. 1,431.11 lakhs, up from Rs. 1,143.14 lakhs in the previous year, with employee benefit expenses accounting for Rs. 509.30 lakhs and other expenses totaling Rs. 719.56 lakhs. Consequently, the profit before tax for the year reached Rs. 1,130.21 lakhs, more than doubling the Rs. 464.60 lakhs reported in FY25.

After accounting for a total tax expense of Rs. 288.80 lakhs, the company achieved a net profit after tax of Rs. 841.41 lakhs, which led to a basic and diluted earnings per share of Rs. 12.87 on a face value of Rs. 10 per share.

Quarterly Results And Balance Sheet Position

In the fourth quarter ended March 31, 2026, the company generated a total income of Rs. 799.41 lakhs and recorded a net profit after tax of Rs. 278.47 lakhs. This quarterly performance showed strong growth compared to the Rs. 434.98 lakhs in total income and Rs. 122.31 lakhs in net profit reported in the corresponding quarter of the previous year.

As of March 31, 2026, the company’s total assets were valued at Rs. 5,091.95 lakhs, an increase from Rs. 4,124.96 lakhs a year earlier. This included financial assets of Rs. 4,500.57 lakhs, with trade receivables standing at Rs. 444.60 lakhs and cash and cash equivalents at Rs. 2,126.73 lakhs. Total equity for the company rose to Rs. 3,745.02 lakhs, comprising equity share capital of Rs. 653.69 lakhs and other equity of Rs. 3,091.33 lakhs.

Corporate Governance And Auditor's Opinion

The Board of Directors approved these financial results during their meeting held on May 09, 2026. The statutory auditors, M/s. S.K. Agrawal and Co., issued an audit report with an unmodified opinion, confirming the accuracy of the annual financial statements for the year ended March 31, 2026.

Disclaimer:This article is based on the audited financial statements of SKP Securities Limited for the period ending March 31, 2026. All figures are presented exactly as they appear in the company's official regulatory filings. This summary is intended for informational purposes and does not constitute financial or investment advice.