Skipper Limited Secures New Orders Worth ₹797 Crore For Domestic And International T&D Projects

Skipper Limited secures new orders worth ₹797 crore |

Mumbai: Skipper Limited announced on 23 September 2026, that it has secured new orders amounting to ₹797 crore. These orders are for various domestic and international Power Transmission & Distribution (T&D) projects.

Order Details

The new orders include export orders for the supply of transmission towers and monopoles for Power T&D projects in Australia. Additionally, the company secured a domestic 765 Kv transmission line project from a domestic developer.

Management Commentary

Sharan Bansal, Director of Skipper Limited, stated that the new orders strengthen the company's presence in higher-voltage transmission infrastructure. Bansal added that the orders reinforce their focus on technically complex T&D projects.

International Expansion

Bansal highlighted growing traction in the international business, particularly in developed markets like Australia. He noted that the company's expanding presence in these markets, supported by its capabilities in high-voltage transmission structures, allows for participation in larger and more technically demanding projects.

Strategic Focus

The company's strategy includes increasing its presence in developed international markets. Bansal said this approach aims to build a globally competitive T&D business and further diversify their order portfolio.

Disclaimer: This story is based on company exchange filings and is for informational purposes only. Investors should evaluate risks before making decisions.