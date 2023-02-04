Skipper Limited appoints Shiv Shankar Gupta as CFO on resignation of Sharan Bansal | Image: Skipper Limited (Representative)

Skipper Limited has announced the appointment of Shiv Shankar Gupta as the Chief Financial Officer of the company on resignation of Sharan Bansal from the post of CFO, via an exchange filing.

Pursuant to Regulation 30 of the SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015, the company informed that:

a) Sharan Bansal has tendered his resignation as the Chief Financial Officer (Key Managerial Personnel) of the company.

The same has been accepted by the company, and he has been relieved from the responsibilities of CFO with immediate effect. He will continue as the full-time director of the company.

b) The Board of Directors at its meeting held today i.e. 4th February, 2023, upon recommendation of the Nomination & Remuneration Committee and the Audit Committee has appointed Shiv Shankar Gupta as the Chief Financial Officer (Key Managerial Personnel) of the Company w.e.f 4 th February, 2023.

Read Also Paytm buys back 1,46,70,146 equity shares of face value of Re 1 each

About Shiv Shankar Gupta

Shiv Shankar Gupta is B. Com and a member of the Institute of Chartered Accountant of India and is having rich experience of more than 28 years in Corporate Finance, Operations and business strategies for maximizing profitability.

He has expertise in managing and leveraging Fund with appropriate Risk & Controls in the most economical way and ensuring compliance with all applicable directives and Banking Laws & Regulations.

He was previously associated as the Chief Financial Officer of West Coast Optilinks (A unit of West Coast Paper Mills Ltd).

During his tenure he has handled the corporate finance functions such as determining financial objectives, designing & implementing systems, policies and conducting cost analysis across the division.

Since, 11th May, 2022, he is associated as President – Finance and Operations with Skipper Limited.

Read Also ITC Malaysia joins ITC Limited as a fully owned subsidiary

(If you have a story in and around Mumbai, you have our ears, be a citizen journalist and send us your story here. )

(To receive our E-paper on WhatsApp daily, please click here. To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)