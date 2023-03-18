 SJVN to invest Rs 1,000 crore in Maharashtra for solar power plant
e-Paper Get App
HomeBusinessSJVN to invest Rs 1,000 crore in Maharashtra for solar power plant

SJVN to invest Rs 1,000 crore in Maharashtra for solar power plant

It had also been on the list of public sector firms, from which the government was expected to sell stakes for raising funds.

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Saturday, March 18, 2023, 04:01 PM IST
article-image
File/ Representative Image

Coal-burning plants are still dominating power generation India, while the country has earmarked $4.3 billion for clean energy in its 2023 budget. The state has also approved an IPO for state-owned renewable energy firm IREDA, as it aims to get 50 per cent electricity from clean sources.

Now government-run Satluj Jal Vidyut Nigam, is moving towards solar power generation in Maharashtra with a Rs 1,000 crore project.

Read Also
Nand Lal Sharma, CMD, SJVN inaugurates Vendor Development Meet for MSMEs
article-image

What this deal means

The power firm's green energy subsidiary has signed a pact for a 200-megawatt unit, which will reduce carbon emissions by more than five lakh tonnes.

Expected to be completed in 18 months, SJVN has won the project after posting a 22 per cent jump in profits for the October-December quarter of FY23.

It had also been on the list of public sector firms, from which the government was expected to sell stakes for raising funds.

Read Also
SJVN and IOCL to form joint venture to develop renewable energy projects
article-image

Other projects in the pipeline

SJVN has also signed an agreement with another PSU Indian Oil, to develop renewable energy including solar and wind power, along with green hydrogen.

Apart from Maharashtra, SJVN has a Rs 1,000 crore project in Rajasthan, and has secured a loan from IREDA for the same.

(To receive our E-paper on WhatsApp daily, please click here.  To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

SJVN to invest Rs 1,000 crore in Maharashtra for solar power plant

SJVN to invest Rs 1,000 crore in Maharashtra for solar power plant

Aditya Birla Capital allots 5,83,106 shares as ESOP

Aditya Birla Capital allots 5,83,106 shares as ESOP

Tech Mahindra allots shares worth over Rs 7 lakh to employees as stock options

Tech Mahindra allots shares worth over Rs 7 lakh to employees as stock options

Google working on AI to fix blurred videos in Pixel smartphones

Google working on AI to fix blurred videos in Pixel smartphones

Adani Wilmar’s Fortune introduces range of regionally customized pulses in Northern and Eastern...

Adani Wilmar’s Fortune introduces range of regionally customized pulses in Northern and Eastern...