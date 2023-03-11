Nand Lal Sharma, CMD, SJVN inaugurates Vendor Development Meet for MSMEs

Nand Lal Sharma, Chairman & Managing Director, SJVN today inaugurated Vendor Development Meet for Micro, Small & Medium Enterprises (MSME) at Chandigarh.

Nand Lal Sharma in his inaugural address said that SJVN has been organizing Vendor Development Programs for MSMEs to increase their participation in SJVN’s procurement process, thus, reinforcing their contribution in company’s growth. These programs have helped many MSMEs to emerge as appropriate potential vendors under Public Procurement Policy. 18 such programs have been collaboratively organized by Corporate Headquarter, 1500 MW NJHPS and 412 MW Rampur HPS since 2018.

Nand Lal Sharma stated that SJVN has adopted provisions and guidelines notified under MSME Act 2006 and is registered on TReDS and GeM platforms of Government of India. During the last three fiscal years, company has made more than 50% annual procurements through MSMEs against the target of 25% as mandated by MSME Act. 1571 MSMEs have been benefitted from the facilitative procurement procedures of the company and, out of this, 132 MSMEs are owned by women entrepreneurs and 82 by SC/ST entrepreneurs. During the Vendor Development Program, detailed presentations were made which was followed by interactive Q&A and discussion sessions to create awareness regarding e-Procurement process in SJVN, registration process on online portals and various government schemes & support measures etc.

Later on the day, Nand Lal Sharma also inaugurated the office of SJVN Green Energy Limited (SGEL) at Chandigarh. This office will facilitate in coordinating all the activities of Solar Power Projects (SPP) in the state of Punjab. SJVN through its renewable arm, SGEL, is developing 100 MW Ground Mounted SPP of PSPCL, 18 MW Ground Mounted SPP of BBMB and 15 MW Floating SPP of BBMB in Punjab. SJVN is keen to develop 5000 MW renewable energy projects through Solar Projects, Canal Top Solar Projects and Floating Solar Projects across the state.

On this occasion, Smt. Geeta Kapur, Director (Personnel), A.K. Singh, Director (Finance), Sushil Sharma, Director (Electrical) and other senior officials were also present.