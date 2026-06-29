SJVN Secures Power Purchase Deals, Signs Pact With GUVNL For Himachal Hydro Projects

SJVN Limited has signed power purchase agreements with Gujarat Urja Vikas Nigam Limited. |

Mumbai: SJVN Limited on Saturday announced it has signed power purchase agreements (PPAs) with Gujarat Urja Vikas Nigam Limited (GUVNL) for the supply of electricity from its upcoming hydro electric projects in Himachal Pradesh.

Project Capacities

The agreements cover three projects: the 66 MW Dhaulasidh Hydro Electric Project (HEP), the 210 MW Luhri Stage-I HEP, and the 382 MW Sunni Dam HEP. The total capacity under these PPAs is 658 MW.

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Agreement Details

Bhupender Gupta, CMD, SJVN, confirmed the signing of these agreements. The PPAs were formally executed in Vadodara, Gujarat.

Signing Representatives

Aman Katoch, General Manager (C&SO) from SJVN, and Sanjay Mathur, General Manager (Commerce) from GUVNL, signed the agreements. Senior officials from both organisations attended the ceremony.

Strategic Importance

SJVN stated these agreements will strengthen its portfolio of long-term power sale arrangements. The company also said the deals reinforce its role in India's shift towards cleaner energy.

Disclaimer: This story is based on company exchange filings and is for informational purposes only. Investors should evaluate risks before making decisions.