SJVN Q4 Profit Jumps To ₹125.4 Crore, Revenue More Than Doubles On Tariff Gains

SJVN reported a 308 percent year-on-year jump in Q4 FY26 net profit to Rs 125.4 crore. |

Mumbai: State-run hydropower company SJVN Ltd reported a 308 percent year-on-year rise in standalone net profit to Rs 125.4 crore in Q4 FY26, compared with Rs 30.7 crore in the corresponding quarter last year, helped by higher tariff income and strong revenue growth.

Revenue from operations more than doubled to Rs 933.9 crore from Rs 446 crore a year earlier. Compared sequentially, revenue rose from Rs 846.1 crore in Q3 FY26, while profit declined from Rs 251.7 crore due to higher finance and depreciation costs.

SJVN’s total income for the March quarter stood at Rs 1,047.7 crore against Rs 573 crore in Q4 FY25. Total expenses increased sharply to Rs 802.9 crore from Rs 517.4 crore in the year-ago period, led by higher finance costs and depreciation charges.

Finance costs rose to Rs 309.8 crore from Rs 199.1 crore, while depreciation, amortisation and impairment expenses climbed to Rs 290.2 crore from Rs 108.4 crore.

Sequentially, the company’s revenue from operations increased 10.4 percent from Rs 846.1 crore in Q3 FY26, but profitability moderated as expenses nearly doubled quarter-on-quarter. Total expenses rose from Rs 424.3 crore in Q3 to Rs 802.9 crore in Q4.

Net profit fell 50 percent sequentially from Rs 251.7 crore. Earnings per share declined to Rs 0.32 from Rs 0.64 in the preceding quarter.

The company said Q4 FY26 revenue included Rs 497 crore relating to earlier years following receipt of tariff orders for truing-up of tariffs for Nathpa Jhakri Hydro Power Station and Rampur Hydro Power Station. For the full financial year, such tariff-related recognition amounted to Rs 671 crore.

For FY26, SJVN posted standalone revenue from operations of Rs 3,544.5 crore compared with Rs 2,897.3 crore in FY25, while annual net profit rose to Rs 1,007.9 crore from Rs 970.2 crore. The company also recognised an impairment loss of Rs 174.1 crore during the year.

The board recommended a final dividend of Rs 0.35 per equity share for FY26 in addition to the interim dividend of Rs 1.15 per share already paid during the year, taking the total dividend payout to Rs 1.50 per share.

Disclaimer: This report is based solely on unaudited/audited financial disclosures filed by the company and is not investment advice.