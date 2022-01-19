SJVN earns Rs 34.40 crore as incentive from its hydropower units

SJVN Ltd stated that it earned Rs 34.40 crore as an incentive from its hydropower plants during April-December 2021.

''The company has earned Rs 34.40 crore as incentive under the deviation settlement mechanism from 1,500-MW (megawatt) Nathpa Jhakri HPS and 412-MW Rampur HPS (hydropower station) in three quarters of FY 2021-22 (April to December 2021),'' stated SJVN chairman and managing director Nand Lal Sharma.

The company added that is operating mega hydropower stations and is ensuring the stability of the grid.

''Due to the intermittent nature of energy, forecasting and scheduling of power are essential to maintain the stability and safety of the grid," the company added.

(With inputs from PTI)

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Published on: Wednesday, January 19, 2022, 08:30 PM IST