SJVN Commissions 60 MW Naitwar Mori Hydro Power Station In Uttarakhand, Expands Installed Capacity To 2152 MW

SJVN Commissions 60 MW Naitwar Mori Hydro Power Station In Uttarakhand | Representative image

SJVN Limited on Monday announced that the company has commisioned both the units of 60 MW Naitwar Mori Hydro Power Station (NMHPS) on River Tons, a majority tributary of River Yamuna in Uttarkashi district of Uttarakhand, the company announced through an exchange filing.

Both the units are now generating commercially after going through rigorous testing and successful synchronization with the national grid. With this achievement, the installed generation capacity of the company now stands at 2152 MW.

New Hydro Project: Generating 265.5 Million Units Annually with Advanced Infrastructure

The project will generate 265.5 million units of electricity annually. The power will be evacuated through the 37 km long 220 KV Transmission Line from Bainol to Snail which has also been constructed by the Company. The project consists of a diversion structure which is 18.5 meters high and 50 meters long at the top. From this, water has been diverted into 4.33- kilometre-long Head Race Tunnel with a diameter of 5.6 meters. The power house, which is an underground structure, consists of two generating units of 30 MW each. The project has been designed for the discharge of 75.3 cubic meter per second, while the head is 90.76 meters.

After commissioning of the project, 12% free electricity will be supplied to the state of Uttarakhand as royalty. In addition, each Project Associated Family will be provided with an amount equivalent to the cost of 100 Units of electricity per month for ten years.

SJVN, a leading Power CPSU is dedicated to contribute to the energy goals of Government of India. The company has set a Mission of 12,000 MW by 2026 and Shared Vision of 50,000 MW installed capacity by 2040.

SJVN Limited shares

The shares of SJVN on Monday at 12:28 pm IST were trading at Rs 87.30, up by 2.83 percent.