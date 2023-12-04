Kalpataru Projects And Its International Subsidiaries Bags New Order Worth ₹2,263 Cr | Representative Image

Kalpataru Projects International Limited (KPIL) & its international subsidiaries have secured new orders/notification of awards of Rs 2,263 Crores, the company on Monday announced through an exchange filing.

The details of the new orders are as follows:

In the Transmission and Distribution (T&D) sector, significant orders totaling Rs 1,564 Crores were secured across both the domestic Indian market and overseas markets.

Additionally, the Water business received an order worth Rs 458 Crores, reflecting a robust growth trajectory.

Furthermore, the Buildings and Factories (B&F) sector witnessed orders amounting to Rs 241 Crores, contributing to the overall diversified portfolio of received projects.

Manish Mohnot, MD & CEO, KPIL, said, “We are delighted with the new order wins, particularly in our T&D business. The T&D business continues to witness strong traction in terms of both order inflows and tender pipeline. We expect the T&D business to be significant growth driver for KPIL in coming years. Additionally, these T&D orders have strengthen our order book in India, Latin America, Africa and Sweden. We continue to focus on strategic orders wins within our B&F and Water business with a focus to improve our market presence and deliversustainable growth in these businesses. Our YTD FY24 orderinflowsstands at approximately Rs 14,441 Crores, providing improved visibility for future growth.”

Kalpataru Projects International Limited shares

The shares of Kalpataru Projects International Limited on Monday at 11:02 am IST were at Rs 694.45, up by 3.96 percent.