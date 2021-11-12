Siyaram's launches Bamboo Fabric with Bollywood actor and brand ambassador Ranveer Singh

Siyaram’s, textile brands in men’s fashion for over four decades, has launched its innovative range of Bamboo fabrics with superstar Ranveer Singh.

Siyaram's said, Bamboo as a raw material is one of the most renewable, biodegradable and, fastest-growing resources on the planet. It also has great environmental benefits and contains natural anti-bacterial and anti-fungal properties.

Siyaram's claims some of the benefits of Bamboo Fabric are:

Powerfully Insulating: Keeps you cooler in the Summer and warmer in Winter

Hypoallergenic: Does not cause any allergic reaction

Highly Absorbent: The thermal regulating effect of Bamboo fibres help absorb upto 70% more moisture than any other fabric keeping you fresh.

Anti-Bacterial: The natural elements of Bamboo keep the bacteria away from the Bamboo Fabric, which lets you stay odour free and fresh.

Sweat Wicking: It has a structure that wicks moisture away from your skin letting it evaporate and keeps you dry.

Excellent Breathability: The microscopic holes in the Bamboo fibres allow the air to circulate through the weave of the fabric letting your skin breathe easily.

Softest fabric on the planet: It gives luxurious softness, is super light, silky and most eco-friendly.

“Siyaram’s bamboo fabric is a material that we have created with a lot of passion without compromising on the style quotient, the texture, the feel, the designs and, the range of colors it will be made available in,” says Ramesh Poddar, CMD of Siyaram Silk Mills Ltd.

Bollywood superstar and style icon Ranveer Singh who also is a brand ambassador of Siyaram’s said, “The Bamboo fabric launched by Siyaram’s is a new benchmark in fabric innovation. It’s one of softest fabrics in the world and it keeps one fresh throughout the day. I am happy to be associated with a brand which has such a great and vast legacy.”

Published on: Friday, November 12, 2021, 12:29 PM IST