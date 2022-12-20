Significant dip in number of regular employees in CPSEs since 2014: Centre | File/ Representative image

There has been a substantial decline in the number of regular employees in various Central Public Sector Enterprises since 2014, while the number of contractual employees has increased during the same period, the Rajya Sabha was informed on Tuesday.

As on March 31, 2014, there were 13.51 lakh regular employees and 3.08 lakh contractual workers and as on March 31, 2022, there were 9.22 lakh regular employees and 4.99 lakh contractual workers in various Central Public Sector Enterprises.

In a written reply, Minister of State, Finance, Bhagwat Karad said that National Monetisation Pipeline (NMP) is aimed at enabling accelerated infrastructure creation and bringing efficiencies in infrastructure operation and maintenance for a multiplier impact on the economy.

"Monetisation of core assets under NMP is envisaged through limited period contractual structures by way of Public Private Partnerships or capital market vehicles such as Infrastructure Investment Trusts. Under these approaches, the underlying assets are to be handed back to asset owning entities at the end of transaction life.

"Further, modalities with respect to operations and maintenance of underlying assets is governed by applicable laws as well as performance standards and other key performance indicators as per the underlying agreements between the public authority and the operator or the concessionaire, as the case may be. Monetisation proceeds are envisaged to be deployed by CPSEs into new infrastructure creation," the Minister added.