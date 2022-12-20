Central govt to upgrade skills of 2 lakh workers under MGNREGS, to enable them to move to full employment

Representational image | File

New Delhi: The government has set the target of upgrading the skills of two lakh workers under the Mahatma Gandhi National Rural Employment Guarantee Scheme (MGNREGS) to improve their livelihood to enable them to move from partial employment to full employment, Minister of Rural Development Giriraj Singh disclosed in the Lok Sabha on Tuesday. The project as launched in December 2019.



In a reply to Dr A Chellakumar and Advocate Adoor Prakash during question time, he said so far 27,383 workers have been trained as on November 30, 2022, admitting slow pace of implementation which is regularly reviewed. He said the MGNREGS provides livelihood security to the rural households to fall back to the options when no better employment opportunity is available.



The minister said a total of 5.38 households availed the employment under the scheme up to December 15 in the current financial year. In reply to the comparison of the employment in October 2019 when 129.18 lakh workers were provided jobs, the demanded employment went up to 155.45 lakh.